Take Your Home Lighting to Cosmic Heights with the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro

News provided by

GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

20 Nov, 2023, 07:58 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, today announced its latest innovation: the Galaxy Light Projector Pro. The new lighting solution provides users with an out-of-this-world cosmic projection through innovative technology and disc projection. The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro allows users to revel in the breathtaking beauty of the cosmos from the comfort of home - no spacecraft required. This innovative lighting solution brings the stars to any doorstep, utilizing cutting-edge technology and disc projection to create an otherworldly spectacle.

Continue Reading
Take Your Home Lighting to Cosmic Heights with the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro
Take Your Home Lighting to Cosmic Heights with the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro

With eight mesmerizing projection discs, offering over 38 preset cosmic lighting effects and two dynamic laser motion forms, the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro provides an immersive, interstellar experience. It also includes built-in audio features, enabling users to synchronize the stars with white noise or their favorite music, creating a serene and cozy ambiance, perfect for a night of tranquil slumber or contemplative meditation.

Key features include:

  • Richer projections with double the lamp beads: Use the white lamp beads to project eight included discs, while the RGB light beads provide 38+ preset lighting effects.
  • Innovative Structural Design: With three groups of laser projections and two types of movement, users can utilize the dynamic laser star point effect for a more realistic universe projection. Additionally, the projector's blue laser won't harm eyes during use.
  • Unique and Dynamic Projection Effects: The projector light features rotating projections, multi-stage precision gear design, and a 32.7min non-repetitive projection screen, making the lighting effects more vivid.
  • 2-in-1 Projector with White Noise: The Govee Galaxy Light Projector includes a built-in music speaker with 38+ preset white noises to choose from, allowing for a richer and more immersive experience.
  • Smart Control: Use the Govee Home App for convenient smart app control, or pair with your preferred voice assistant for hands-free voice control via Google Home and Alexa.

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro retails for $179.99 and will be available in the U.S. on govee.com and Amazon. It will be available in other countries and regions at a later, to be announced date.

For more information, please visit govee.com.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving the consumer experience in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED

Also from this source

Govee bringt das Fernseherlebnis auf das nächste Level mit der TV-Hintergrundbeleuchtung 3 Lite

Govee bringt das Fernseherlebnis auf das nächste Level mit der TV-Hintergrundbeleuchtung 3 Lite

Govee, ein Innovator in der Smart-Home-Branche, stellt jetzt das Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite vor, das am 20. November veröffentlicht wurde. Die...
Take TV Viewing to the Next Level with the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite

Take TV Viewing to the Next Level with the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite

Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, today unveiled its latest TV light innovation, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.