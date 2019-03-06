Take Your Shot: Wendy's Offering Big Prizes for NCAA® March Madness® Fans

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for The Big Dance®, and Wendy's®, the Official Hamburger of the NCAA®, has big deals!

Wendy’s is back for the third year in a row as the Official Hamburger of the NCAA®. Throughout March Madness®, Wendy’s will be offering fans exclusive mobile offers. Starting today, March 11, Wendy’s fans who purchase a cold, large drink will have a chance to win instant free food, $5 Wendy’s mobile app credits or a trip to Atlanta, Ga., for the NCAA Men’s Final Four® in 2020. Despite the outcome of the games, Wendy’s has its fans backs all-tournament long.

"As the Official Hamburger of the NCAA for the third consecutive year, we're kicking it up a notch and offering fans more value than ever before," said Kurt Kane, Wendy's executive vice president, chief concept and marketing officer. "We encourage all fans to get in on March Madness and 'Take Your Shot'. With plenty of prizes and promotions, Wendy's is keeping fans fueled all tournament long."

Plus, Wendy's is the exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle launch partner for new Orange Vanilla Coke during March Madness. Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar are the first flavor innovations added to the Coca-Cola® trademark in more than a decade, so swing by, fill up that large cup and give it a try.

As the tournament progresses, Wendy's will continue to announce new mobile offers, so even if your team is eliminated, Wendy's will be right there to pick you back up. Download the Wendy's mobile app today and you won't miss one minute of the action.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF 50 U.S. OR D.C., 13 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Instant Win Game ends 4/7/19 or when all game pieces are depleted, whichever comes first. For Official Rules, prize descriptions, odds disclosures, and complete details, including how to play Instant Win Game without purchase, visit http://bit.ly/WendysTakeYourShot. Sponsor: The Coca Cola Company, One Coca-Cola Plaza, Atlanta, GA 30313.

