New integration brings dynamic, AI-powered pricing into rezStream's Cloud PMS — helping small teams boost revenue and eliminate the daily pricing grind

WESTFIELD, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TakeUp, a leading AI-powered dynamic pricing platform for independent hospitality properties, today announced a strategic integration with rezStream, the cloud-based property management system trusted by boutique hotels, inns, resorts, and outdoor lodging providers across North America.

This integration brings TakeUp's dynamic pricing engine directly into the rezStream ecosystem, helping operators to automate pricing decisions, adapt to market changes in real time and grow room revenue without adding complexity or manual effort.

TakeUp and rezStream Partner to Give Independent Operators a Pricing Edge

"rezStream has built one of the most operator-friendly platforms in the hospitality space; intuitive, reliable, and deeply aligned with the needs of independent properties," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "By combining rezStream's operational simplicity with TakeUp's pricing intelligence, we're giving hoteliers the tools they need to win in any market condition."

Empowering Independent Operators with Smarter Tools

rezStream's cloud-based PMS helps independent properties manage reservations, online bookings, OTA distribution, and guest communication from a single, user-friendly platform. The TakeUp integration adds an intelligent pricing layer, purpose-built for lean teams that don't have time to constantly tweak rates or chase competitor pricing.

With TakeUp's integration in the rezStream platform, independent stays:

Automatically adjust room rates daily based on live demand and booking trends





based on live demand and booking trends Understand price sensitivity through continuous pricing tests





through continuous pricing tests Visualize pace and compare performance to market conditions





to market conditions Get strategy support from TakeUp revenue experts

This gives properties the power to grow topline revenue while spending less time in spreadsheets or pricing dashboards.

"Our users want smart tools that don't make their lives harder — and that's exactly what this integration delivers," said Jeff Hebrink, rezStream VP of Sales and Marketing. "TakeUp's approach to pricing automation fits perfectly with our vision for modern hospitality tech: simple to use, powerful under the hood, and tailored for the independent operator."

Results That Speak for Themselves

TakeUp has helped independent properties achieve measurable revenue gains and operational efficiencies:

20% average increase in room revenue





50%+ time savings by automating daily pricing decisions





by automating daily pricing decisions Stronger ADR and RevPAR through price testing and responsiveness

Rather than using static rules or chasing competitors, TakeUp's AI learns each property's unique price sensitivity and adapts in real time to guest behavior and demand shifts. In addition, each property is given a dedicated revenue strategist who provides oversight to ensure pricing stays aligned with the property's business goals.

Now Available to rezStream Customers

rezStream Cloud PMS customers can now activate the TakeUp integration directly within their existing workflow. Setup is fast and fully supported by the TakeUp onboarding team.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.takeup.ai

About TakeUp

TakeUp is the AI-powered revenue optimization partner for independent stays. Purpose-built for properties without data science teams or big-brand budgets, TakeUp stands apart by pairing enterprise-grade AI with dedicated revenue experts, driving an average 20% revenue increase and saving operators up to 15 hours a week on manual pricing. Founded in 2022, TakeUp's mission is to give independent stays powerful, approachable tools to help them compete and win in a fast-moving market.

About rezStream

Headquartered in Denver, CO, rezStream has been serving the independent lodging industry for over two decades. Its cloud-based platform includes a powerful Property Management System (PMS), direct booking engine, integrated payment processing, automated guest communication, and marketing services tailored for small to mid-sized properties. rezStream prides itself on providing exceptional customer support and intuitive tools that help lodging businesses do more with less. For more information, please contact rezStream at 866-360-8210 or visit our website at http://www.rezstream.com.

TakeUp Media Contact:

Escalate PR for TakeUp

[email protected]

(617) 240 -1516

SOURCE TakeUp