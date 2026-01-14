TakeUp's "The Rise of AI-Planned Travel in 2026" Report Reveals AI Is Reshaping Consumer Travel, But With Room for Growth

Survey of 300 U.S. travelers shows AI is already influencing hotel discovery, pricing decisions, and bookings; More than half of respondents have yet to use the tools

WESTFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TakeUp , a revenue engine for independent hospitality properties that pairs collaborative AI with dedicated human oversight, today released The Rise of AI-Planned Travel in 2026, a new consumer research report based on a survey of 300 U.S. travelers who took at least one overnight leisure trip in the past year. The study explores how travelers are using artificial intelligence to plan, research, and book their trips, and what that shift means for hotels and lodging operators.

Powered by survey platform Pollfish, TakeUp gathered responses that reveal a traveler audience that is highly aware of AI (90 percent), increasingly comfortable using it, and already relying on it to compare prices, evaluate accommodations, and make booking decisions. The research also surfaced key points of friction - 55 percent of respondents have yet to use an AI tool for travel planning activities - including concerns around accuracy, real-time pricing, and personalization, which will shape how AI tools evolve next.

"Travelers are no longer just browsing with AI, they're using it to make real decisions about where to go, where to stay, and what to book," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of TakeUp. "This research makes it clear that AI is becoming a primary gateway for travel discovery, and if your property is not showing up in AI recommendations, you are losing visibility and bookings."

The research shows that AI is already shaping how travelers discover hotels and experiences, with a large majority of travelers (86%) having used AI to find or book accommodations. It's also shaping conversion. When travelers receive a hotel recommendation from an AI tool they trust, a clear majority said it directly increases their likelihood of booking that property, with 60% reporting they would be somewhat more likely to book and another 23% saying they would be "much more likely." This underscores how quickly trusted AI is becoming a meaningful driver of bookings.

The Rise of AI-Planned Travel in 2026 revealed that:

AI Awareness Is Nearly Universal: 90% of travelers are aware that AI tools can help plan or book travel, signaling broad familiarity with AI-powered planning.





Once Travelers Try AI, They Keep Using It: Among travelers who have used AI for trip planning, 63% rely on it for most or every trip, and 96% say they will probably or definitely use it again.





Price Comparison Is a Primary Use Case: 35% of travelers say AI is most helpful for comparing prices across flights, hotels, and activities, highlighting pricing as a critical decision driver.





Strong Trust and Satisfaction: 94% of AI users trust AI-generated travel recommendations at least as much as other sources (e.g., search engines, travel sites) and 96% report being somewhat or very satisfied with the recommendations they receive.





AI Influences Booking Decisions: More than three-quarters of AI users have booked travel based primarily on an AI recommendation and 84% say a trusted AI recommendation would make them more likely to book a specific hotel.





More than three-quarters of AI users have booked travel based primarily on an AI recommendation and 84% say a trusted AI recommendation would make them more likely to book a specific hotel. Non-Users Are Open to Adoption: Travelers who have not yet used AI cite satisfaction with existing methods and lack of awareness as top barriers, but most say they would try AI if it saved time or money.

The survey also highlights how traveler expectations are evolving. Future demand centers on more proactive and personalized AI capabilities, including real-time price alerts, smarter recommendations based on past travel behavior, and tools that adapt plans as conditions change.

"This data makes one thing clear," said Kourtney Thomas, Head of Customer Success at TakeUp. "AI is changing guest behavior faster than most independent properties expect. The properties that win will be the ones that make it easy to understand what's included, what's unique, and why the stay is worth it."

The full The Rise of AI-Planned Travel in 2026 report is available for download here :

https://cxpho.share.hsforms.com/2pxCONR1qSPK_VXiG4AuJwQ

About TakeUp

TakeUp is the AI-powered revenue optimization partner for independent stays. Purpose-built for properties without data science teams or big-brand budgets, TakeUp stands apart by pairing enterprise-grade AI with dedicated revenue experts, driving an average 20% revenue increase and saving operators up to 15 hours a week on manual pricing. Founded in 2022, TakeUp's mission is to give independent stays powerful, approachable tools to help them compete and win in a fast-moving market.

