TakeUp Launches "The PickUp," a Community for Hotel Revenue Leaders Navigating the Future of Pricing

A new hub for hotel revenue leaders to connect, share resources, and stay ahead as pricing and distribution strategy rapidly evolve

WESTFIELD, Ohio, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TakeUp announced the launch of The PickUp, a new professional community built for hotel revenue managers, general managers, and pricing leaders who want to sharpen their strategy and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving revenue management landscape.

The PickUp was created to fill a growing gap in the hospitality industry: while revenue professionals often connect through scattered forums, LinkedIn groups, or ad-hoc discussions, there has never been a central hub dedicated to the craft of pricing and revenue strategy.

The PickUp is a hub for hotel revenue leaders to connect, share resources, and stay ahead as pricing and distribution strategy rapidly evolve

The PickUp brings those conversations, and the resources that support them, into one place.

More than a networking forum, the community is designed to help revenue leaders continuously learn, collaborate, and stay current as the industry evolves.

Inside The PickUp, members can access:

Peer-to-peer discussions grounded in real-world revenue strategy





Educational resources and shared tools





Webinars and events with experienced revenue leaders





Industry job postings and career opportunities





Thoughtful conversations about pricing, demand shifts, and strategy



"Revenue management is changing faster than it ever has," said Kourtney Thomas, Head of Customer Success at TakeUp. "AI, automation, and new demand signals are reshaping how pricing decisions are made. Revenue leaders need a place where they can compare notes, share ideas, and stay sharp as the landscape evolves."

While online discussions about revenue management exist across multiple platforms, they tend to be fragmented and often cluttered with self-promotion or product marketing.

The PickUp was designed differently. "This is a place to talk shop," added Thomas. "Real conversations about pricing strategy, market shifts, and the day-to-day decisions that drive topline performance. No spam. No sales pitches. Just smart people who care about the work."

Over time, TakeUp's goal is simple: make The PickUp the most trusted place for revenue leaders in hospitality to learn from each other, access valuable resources, and improve the craft of pricing.

The community is open to all revenue managers, general managers, and hospitality professionals involved in pricing and revenue strategy.

To learn more or join The PickUp community, visit takeup.ai/the-pickup

About TakeUp

TakeUp is the AI-powered revenue optimization partner for independent stays. Purpose-built for properties without data science teams or big-brand budgets, TakeUp stands apart by pairing enterprise-grade AI with dedicated revenue experts, driving an average 20% revenue increase and saving operators up to 15 hours a week on manual pricing. Founded in 2022, TakeUp's mission is to give independent stays powerful, approachable tools to help them compete and win in a fast-moving market.

TakeUp Media Contact:

Escalate PR for TakeUp

[email protected]

(617) 240-1516

SOURCE TakeUp