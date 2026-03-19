TakeUp's Q1 Research: 2026 is a Year of More "Intentional Travel," Challenging Independent Operators to Remain Sharp on Pricing

"State of Travel Demand 2026" Report Finds that Travel Dollars Aren't Decreasing but are More Scrutinized, Requiring Sensitive and Data-Driven Revenue Strategies

WESTFIELD, Ohio, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel demand is not retreating as Spring 2026 begins, but rather recalibrating, with sharper price sensitivities challenging independent lodging operators to remain vigilant and precise in their revenue strategies. This premise leads the findings of the "State of Travel Demand 2026" report released today by TakeUp , a revenue engine for independent hospitality properties that pairs collaborative AI with dedicated human oversight.

"State of Travel Demand 2026" Report Finds that Travel Dollars Aren't Decreasing but are More Scrutinized

TakeUp's report, powered by Pollfish, surveyed the 2026 spending and planning intentions of 300 U.S. travelers that had taken at least one overnight leisure trip in the last 12 months. The data gathered found that there is a new elasticity in travel intent that is fragmenting across income levels, trip types and other factors. Budget-conscious travelers are tightening whereas luxury travelers are accelerating. When less is spent, however, trips are shortened rather than canceled. When more is spent, the dollars are directed toward meaningful experiences.

"This is not a year that will reward guesswork. It will reward precision," said TakeUp CEO Bobby Marhamat. "The difference between capturing demand and losing it might come down to a 10 to 20 percent tolerance band, or recognizing that a special occasion trip behaves differently than a weekend getaway."

According to Marhamat and the report's findings, that means that independent operators need to match the "intentionality" of their guests through clear positioning, segment-aware marketing and context-driven pricing decisions. The role of AI pricing platforms such as TakeUp is to give hotels more confidence in their pricing and give travelers the assurance that rates reflect what's actually happening in the market because the data is being constantly analyzed.

Other key findings in the report included that:

Travel demand in 2026 is holding steady, with growth outpacing decline: Fifty-six percent of those surveyed expect to travel about the same as 2025, while 28 percent plan to travel more and only 13 percent plan to travel less. An impressive 76 percent anticipate taking more than one overnight leisure trip in 2026.

Fifty-six percent of those surveyed expect to travel about the same as 2025, while 28 percent plan to travel more and only 13 percent plan to travel less. An impressive 76 percent anticipate taking more than one overnight leisure trip in 2026. Spending is rising overall, but splitting by budget tier: Around 39 percent expected to spend more on leisure travel in 2026 compared to just 9 percent who expected to spend less. Nearly 79 percent of luxury travelers plan to increase spending, while 20 percent of budget-conscious travelers expect to reduce it.

Around 39 percent expected to spend more on leisure travel in 2026 compared to just 9 percent who expected to spend less. Nearly 79 percent of luxury travelers plan to increase spending, while 20 percent of budget-conscious travelers expect to reduce it. More doesn't mean longer and less doesn't mean cancel: Among those increasing per-trip spending, 49 percent planned to use the additional funds on specialized activities or experiences. Of those reducing their spending, they're making trip length the primary lever for cost control.

Among those increasing per-trip spending, 49 percent planned to use the additional funds on specialized activities or experiences. Of those reducing their spending, they're making trip length the primary lever for cost control. Price sensitivity is elevated but bounded: Forty-two percent reported being more price sensitive about accommodations than in 2025, but 43 percent would switch property types and 31 percent would shorten their stay if lodging prices felt too high rather than delay travel.

Forty-two percent reported being more price sensitive about accommodations than in 2025, but 43 percent would switch property types and 31 percent would shorten their stay if lodging prices felt too high rather than delay travel. Driving is gaining share as a cost-control strategy: Twenty-eight percent expect to drive more often due to economic conditions, compared to 13 percent who expect to fly more.

"This report shows that travel demand in 2026 is splitting rather than shrinking, which means the opportunity is not about chasing every traveler," said Kourtney Thomas, Head of Customer Success at TakeUp. "Some guests are expanding their travel plans, while others are becoming much more price conscious. That means hotels need a clear read on demand, price sensitivity, and booking behavior so they can make smarter pricing decisions with confidence."

The full State of Travel Demand 2026 report is available for download here :

https://cxpho.share.hsforms.com/28FfCwCJDTZGdj-D5XFWYvQ

About TakeUp

TakeUp is the AI-powered revenue optimization partner for independent stays. Purpose-built for properties without data science teams or big-brand budgets, TakeUp stands apart by pairing enterprise-grade AI with dedicated revenue experts, driving an average 20% revenue increase and saving operators up to 15 hours a week on manual pricing. Founded in 2022, TakeUp's mission is to give independent stays powerful, approachable tools to help them compete and win in a fast-moving market.

TakeUp Media Contact:

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SOURCE TakeUp