Taking it to the Street - Vaccinate4Love: Doctors' Orders Awareness Campaign Featured on LinkNYC Kiosks Across New York City

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As full vaccination becomes the national key to going maskless, with hesitancy still rampant, "efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy are taking on ever greater urgency," say Dr. Jacqueline Jones and Davia Temin, co-founders of the grassroots public awareness campaign Vaccinate4Love: Doctors' Orders.

Vaccinate4Love Awareness Campaign Featured on LinkNYC Kiosks Across New York City

Responding to this need, LinkNYC – the first-of-its-kind communications network providing free Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging and access to social services – has partnered with Vaccinate4Love to spread the message on New York's streets. Digital displays with messages encouraging "Don't Hesitate – Vaccinate" are now featured on 1,800 kiosks throughout the greater New York City area. To date, vaccination rates for residents 18 and older vary dramatically by borough, ranging from 31% of adult residents in the Bronx fully vaccinated to 50% in Manhattan. Brooklyn has a 34% full vaccination rate among its residents, with Staten Island at 38% and Queens at 41%.

In addition to the LinkNYC partnership, Vaccinate4Love's new strategic partners include Cision PR Newswire, Grand Central Partnership, New York Yankees, Transit Wireless, United Way, and many more. The @Vaccinate4Love campaign, launched in March, has spread nationally over Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Vaccine hesitancy across the country has led to pessimistic predictions about full herd immunity for the U.S. this year, which most scientists estimate would need to reach 70-80% of the population. The Biden administration has set a goal to have 70% of the U.S. population receive at least one shot by July 4.

"We are proud to be able to use our screens to help Vaccinate4Love promote this important public message to communities across New York," says Esther Raphael, CMO of Intersection, one of the companies behind the LinkNYC program.

Supporting the Vaccinate4Love campaign are a host of strategic partners, including:

More partners are joining weekly. Please go to vaccinate4love.org for more information and free resources, including posters, flyers, social media posts, Zoom background screens, and Facebook "Vaccinate4Love" frames.

Follow #Vaccinate4Love on:

About #Vaccinate4Love

We are a group of the nation's top physicians and communications strategists who have joined forces to mount a public awareness campaign urging patients and communities to not hesitate, but vaccinate as early as possible, for their own benefit, their families, their communities, and the world.

Co-founded by Dr. Jacqueline Jones and Davia Temin, we are joined by Creative Director Victor DeCastro and Brand Strategist/Writer Roger Chiocchi as well as Temin and Company strategists Rachel Clarke, Trang Mar, Suzanne Oaks Brownstein, Amy Cao, and Maria Matveeva. For more information, please call Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or go to our website https://vaccinate4love.org.

