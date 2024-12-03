Taking Pride in Travel: Why connection and community are at the heart of new EuroPride and WorldPride Tours by EF Go Ahead Tours

Over 72% of LGBTQ+ travelers prefer to travel with a group with whom they feel connected, according to new survey from EF Go Ahead Tours

65% of LGBTQ+ travelers noted safety as a key factor in their decision to go guided, citing that they'd feel safer when traveling with a group.

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EF Go Ahead Tours , a leader in educational, immersive travel experiences, curates trips that create community, prioritize safety and enable deeper connections between travelers and the local communities they visit all over the world.

Most importantly, operators that foster a sense of community within their tour groups are key to influencing LGBTQ+ travelers' booking decisions.

According to a new survey by EF Go Ahead Tours conducted in partnership with Qualtrics, over 50% of LGBTQ+ respondents seek community when traveling, compared to approximately 30% of respondents who identified as allies (but are not members of the LGBTQ+ community).

"At EF Go Ahead Tours, we believe travel is more than just discovering new places – it is about building connections, finding community, and creating experiences that bring people together globally," said Jessica Trammell, VP of Marketing, EF Go Ahead Tours. "We are thrilled to launch our new EuroPride and WorldPride tours, providing everyone the opportunity to immerse themselves in local Pride celebrations while forging meaningful bonds. These tours will offer a safe, welcoming space for education, self-expression and community, all while inspiring travelers to discover the transformative power of exploring the world together."

The ability to engage with local communities and fellow travelers sits at the cornerstone of EF Go Ahead's first-ever EuroPride and WorldPride tours:

EuroPride in Lisbon : Hosting EuroPride is a big deal, and Lisbon is a qualified city. On this special trip, you'll find yourself in the City of Seven Hills during one of the most festive weeks of the year. Between sampling Ginjinha and marveling at Lisbon's landmarks, you'll uncover the resilience of the city's LGBTQ+ community. 8 days in Lisbon , 11 days with Porto extension Prices as low as $3,379 USD per traveler

WorldPride in Amsterdam : One of the most iconic Pride parades on the planet? Amsterdam has it. A well-earned reputation for love and acceptance? Amsterdam has it—and that makes it a perfect place to host WorldPride 2026. Come together with your tourmates and other members of the LGBTQ+ community to explore meaningful monuments and better understand a brilliant facet of Amsterdam's history. And don't forget Pride itself! You'll have a chance to take in the world-famous Canal Parade. 7 days in Amsterdam , 10 days with Paris extension Prices as low as $3,799 USD per traveler

Designed to foster inclusivity, create immersive experiences, and offer a comfortable, community-centric environment for all travelers, these tours revolve around annual month-long Pride celebrations in European cities.

Booking future trips with EF Go Ahead Tours is a win-win. Travelers lock in today's costs for future travel and through EF Go Ahead Tour's AutoPay , travelers benefit from one of the few credit and interest-free payment plans available in the current economy. Flexible options allow changes to dates and destinations up to the Tour Finalization Date.

All tour prices are inclusive of on-tour transportation, accommodation, a just-right mix of guided tours and group meals, plus plenty of free time to explore. From touchdown to take-off, travelers will be accompanied by a dedicated Tour Director, who will oversee trip logistics, share historical and cultural insights, and be on hand as the go-to expert.

Community and Acceptance

Having a culture of acceptance and belonging is built into EF Go Ahead's DNA. That's why each traveler must agree to a "rules of the road" agreement to promote a safe, inclusive environment. Acceptance is particularly pivotal for LGBTQ+ travelers, who were more likely to factor inclusivity into their decision to go on a guided group tour according to EF Go Ahead's recent survey.

67% found it "very or extremely important" that the tour they're going on is accepting and inclusive, compared to just 51% of non-LGBTQ+ travelers.

In addition, LGBTQ+ respondents were more likely to prefer engaging in travel activities with groups they feel most connected with (72%), compared to just 44% of non-LGBTQ+ travelers.

Events and Activities

Connection extends beyond immediate peers to the local communities travelers visit, too:

Over 72% of LGBTQ+ respondents said that whether a country has hosted Pride events is a factor in their travel decision.

Over 50% seek out vendors who express their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The public policies of local governments also play a role in travel booking decisions:

Nearly 50% of LGBTQ+ respondents strongly prefer traveling to countries with inclusive LGBTQ+ policies in place, compared to approximately 10% of non-LGBTQ+ travelers.

EuroPride in Lisbon and WorldPride in Amsterdam revolve around Pride events in each respective location, with WorldPride in Amsterdam coinciding with EuroPride in 2026 as well. The tours respect the depth and diversity of people and interests found within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, with activities for everyone to enjoy. In addition to highlighting both destinations and their LGBTQ+ history, there's also a blend of local art, culture, food, wine and music – providing all types of travelers with unique, educational experiences that bring to life the heart of each location.

Going Guided

EF Go Ahead Tours puts education and authentic cultural immersion at the center of each itinerary, redefining guided group tours. Elements such as overall tour quality and knowledgeable Tour Directors make guided travel particularly appealing to LGBTQ+ travelers, who are more likely to consider going on a guided group tour (55.3%) compared to non-LGBTQ+ travelers (42.5%).

Nearly 7 in 10 (65%) of LGBTQ+ travelers noted safety as a key factor in their decision to go guided, citing that they'd feel safer when traveling within a group. Prioritizing safe, inclusive experiences is central to all EF Go Ahead tours. Curated by EF Go Ahead's expert travel specialists, each tour is designed to take the guesswork out of exploration while cultivating once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Travelers can visit www.goaheadtours.com for more information and to see all available trips. Check out some of the amazing destinations on EF Go Ahead Tours' Instagram and Facebook .

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is one of three tour operator brands within EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First, a world leader in international education that has helped millions of people since 1965 learn a language, discover the world, or earn an academic degree.

