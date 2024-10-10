Lexus Flagship SUV Now Offers Hybrid Powertrain, Overtrail Grade

Lexus' flagship SUV adds a hybrid powertrain, available at the beginning of 2025

LX 700h equipped with 3.4L twin-turbo hybrid V6

Overtrail grade available exclusively on LX 700h with two or three-rows

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 now standard across the LX lineup

Up to 8,000 lbs. towing capacity

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 1995, the LX has served as a beacon of capability and style across the globe, providing comfortable ride quality, luxurious amenities, and uncompromising off-road performance. For 2025, the Luxury SUV further enhances its strong foundation with minor improvements to the LX 600 and the addition of the first-ever LX 700h and new Overtrail grade.

TAKING THE PINNACLE OF LEXUS LUXURY TO THE MOUNTAIN PEAKS: THE 2025 LEXUS LX 700h

The LX 700h is Lexus' latest hybrid offering, bringing the brand to 12 electrified options for customers to choose from. With a hybrid powertrain now available within the LX lineup, Lexus continues to meet the diverse needs of customers and cater to any lifestyle through its electrification efforts. Whether the road traveled leads to off-road obstacles or urban adventures, the LX is equipped with impressive performance, thoughtful design, and human-centered technology.

The 2025 LX is offered in five grades: Premium, F SPORT Handling, Luxury, Ultra Luxury, and—new for this year—Overtrail. This makes the LX the only vehicle in the Lexus lineup to offer both F SPORT and Overtrail.

The LX 600 and LX 700h will go on sale at the beginning of 2025 and pricing will be made available at a later date.

Lexus Overtrail Project

At the 2023 Tokyo Outdoor Show, Lexus introduced the "Overtrail Project," an initiative that intends to inspire customers around the world to explore nature through refined adventures. The goal is to include more opportunities for Lexus customers in the future, including potential products, accessories, gear, and experiences. The addition of Overtrail as an available grade on the LX 700h falls under the umbrella of this initiative.

Overtrail Emboldens Off-Road Discovery

Building on the renowned off-road prowess of the LX, the Overtrail grade offers additional features and equipment to help customers revel in the exploration of the outdoors. It exudes a tough and rugged persona, too: offering exterior color Earth1 and, inside, Black or Stone Brown semi-aniline leather-trim on the seats and door panels with Stone Brown stitching and Black Open Pore wood accents on the center console and door panels.

In addition, Overtrail adds front and rear locking differentials, a 2,400W AC inverter, and off-road all-weather floor liners. The vehicle is adorned with 33-inch All-Terrain tires and 18-inch wheels, a front skid plate, and an appearance package, featuring a matte gray grille, black door handles, dark gray roof rails, dark chrome-finished window trim and bumper trim, and black overfenders.

The Overtrail grade is available on the LX 700h and can be equipped as a two or three-row configuration.

1Previously seen on the 2024 Lexus GX

GA-F Platform

The 2025 LX 600 and 700h sit on the GA-F platform, which was introduced in 2022. To accommodate the weight and extended length of the LX 700h, a new three-cross frame is used on the new model. A new spare tire cross has been designed to reposition the spare tire in order to facilitate the installation of the hybrid main battery in the rear floor. This adjustment optimizes the mounting angle, lowering the installation position while maintaining the departure angle, thereby balancing off-road capability with serviceability.

A Powertrain to Fit Every Adventure

Ready for the adventure ahead, both the LX 600 and LX 700h can tow up to 8,000 pounds.

LX-First Hybrid Powertrain

Powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery, the LX 700h offers a responsive and highly capable twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission (same as the LX 600). The hybrid system produces 457 horsepower, 583 lb.-ft. of torque, and an improved EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 20 MPG (specs are tentative). The twin turbochargers deliver steady and consistent acceleration to easily control power delivery in both on and off-road scenarios. The battery is located under the luggage compartment for two-row configurations, and beneath the third-row seat for three-row configurations.

This is the first Lexus hybrid system to feature both an alternator and a starter as standard components, a departure from previous hybrid models for the brand. In the event the hybrid system is inoperative, the starter enables independent engine ignition, while the alternator powers the 12V auxiliary battery, allowing the vehicle to continue driving using only the engine.

In off-road conditions, the vehicle expands its capabilities beyond high range by adding motor-driven power to the low range for the first time in a Lexus. This feature, in conjunction with the various modes of Multi-Terrain Select, enables motor-only driving in scenarios requiring precise throttle control, such as rocky paths, dirt roads, and deep snow, helping to achieve exceptional off-road performance and ease of handling.

Powering the LX 600

The 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine (V35A-FTS engine) in the LX 600 produces an output of 409 horsepower and maximum 479 lb.-ft. of torque. The vehicle maintains maximum torque in a wide range up to 3,600 rpm, making it easier to handle not only during on-road driving but also during off-road driving, which can require frequent use in the low-speed range.

10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission

Across the LX lineup, the 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission produces a smooth start that only a torque converter can provide, as well as manual transmission-like direct acceleration by activating lockup in almost its entire range of operation (except when the vehicle starts from a stop). The cross gear ratio setting – which brings the gear ratios of each stage closer together – and the quick gear shift time make for crisp gear shifting at regular intervals, creating a driving rhythm that is in harmony with the sound of the engine.

A wide range of gear ratios is employed for strong starting comfort as well as high-speed driving. The low first gear increases the driving force when starting at low speeds, providing a smooth start and powerful low speed off-road driving performance.

An oil pan guard is installed to the lower body of the automatic transmission, which has been designed for off-road performance, to help reduce the risk of oil pan damage due to unplanned hits to the underfloor that might occur when conquering rocky roads.

Uncompromising Performance

Lexus' flagship SUV has been known for its compelling blend of luxury, power, and rugged capability—the 2025 LX models continue that legacy.

Critical for off-road activities, the Torsen® limited-slip locking center differential is standard on all LX models, evenly splitting the engine's power 50:50 to help provide exceptional control in low grip situations and help prevent excess wheel spin. When accelerating during a turn, the differential optimally distributes the driving force according to the load on the rear left and right wheels to achieve controlled performance. In straight-line driving, it responds well to changes in road conditions, contributing to overall vehicle stability.

On the LX 700h, the Overtrail grade adds an electronically controlled front and rear locking differential, which enables the driver to lock as needed to improve the vehicle's wheel stability and traction over rough terrain.

The following systems are standard across the 2025 LX Lineup:

Active Height Control (AHC) and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS): To ensure a seamless balance between off-road drivability and on-road handling stability, the LX utilizes AHC and AVS – both now standard across the LX lineup. This system provides improved grip, traction, and control as well as a sense of strength and security.

To ensure a seamless balance between off-road drivability and on-road handling stability, the LX utilizes AHC and AVS – both now standard across the LX lineup. This system provides improved grip, traction, and control as well as a sense of strength and security. Multi-Terrain Select (MTS): With MTS, the driver can switch between high range (H4) and low range (L4) to provide optimized drive power, hydraulic brake pressure, and suspension control according to the selected mode. L4 has four modes: Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock. H4 has five modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow. The Auto mode uses information from various sensors to estimate the road conditions while driving to maintain ideal performance in various driving conditions, without having to switch modes.

With MTS, the driver can switch between high range (H4) and low range (L4) to provide optimized drive power, hydraulic brake pressure, and suspension control according to the selected mode. L4 has four modes: Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock. H4 has five modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow. The Auto mode uses information from various sensors to estimate the road conditions while driving to maintain ideal performance in various driving conditions, without having to switch modes. Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM): When MTS is on, the MTM is engaged to assist the driver with increased visibility under and around the vehicle when driving off-road. The MTM uses four cameras within the Panoramic View Monitor System (PVM) to transpose underfloor, front, side and rear-view camera images shown to the 12.3-inch display, allowing the driver to check road conditions, blind spots and distance between obstacles.

When MTS is on, the MTM is engaged to assist the driver with increased visibility under and around the vehicle when driving off-road. The MTM uses four cameras within the Panoramic View Monitor System (PVM) to transpose underfloor, front, side and rear-view camera images shown to the 12.3-inch display, allowing the driver to check road conditions, blind spots and distance between obstacles. Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB): EPS uses the motor and reduction gear instead of conventional hydraulics. At low speeds, the light steering sensation contributes to reducing driver burden, and at high speeds, a moderate steering force in line with the vehicle's speed provides a driving experience that is distinctive of the Lexus Driving Signature. ECB employs a sensor to detect the degree of brake pedal depression and creates braking force with the hydraulic brakes for more linear braking characteristics. When MTS is selected for off-road driving, the system is designed to ensure a high level of driving stability through detailed braking control to counter slipping or spinning wheels.

EPS uses the motor and reduction gear instead of conventional hydraulics. At low speeds, the light steering sensation contributes to reducing driver burden, and at high speeds, a moderate steering force in line with the vehicle's speed provides a driving experience that is distinctive of the Lexus Driving Signature. ECB employs a sensor to detect the degree of brake pedal depression and creates braking force with the hydraulic brakes for more linear braking characteristics. When MTS is selected for off-road driving, the system is designed to ensure a high level of driving stability through detailed braking control to counter slipping or spinning wheels. Crawl Control: Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows the LX to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selected low-speed settings: LO, MIDL, MID, MIDH and HIGH. Crawl Control intuitively orchestrates the engagement and disengagement of engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior.

Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows the LX to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selected low-speed settings: LO, MIDL, MID, MIDH and HIGH. Crawl Control intuitively orchestrates the engagement and disengagement of engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior. Downhill Assist Control: When descending a steep slope, the system is designed to automatically control the hydraulic pressure of the brakes on all four wheels to support stable descent without locking the wheels. Because the selected vehicle speed is maintained through the operation of a switch, the driver can concentrate on steering operations without worrying about braking and accelerating, thus reducing the burden on the driver.

Turning Heads On and Off-Road

The exterior design of the Lexus LX marries superior function with stunning aesthetic. The front A-pillars are pulled rearward to create a cab-backward design and a stout torso helps to express a dynamic driving image. For its spindle grille, a three-dimensional shape comprised of seven sets of floating bars creates a seamless and frame-free structure. It is style rooted in function: fine-tuning the thickness of each bar to the millimeter provides the high-level cooling performance required for the twin-turbo engine. The side radiator grilles also have large openings to ensure cooling performance and are shaped to provide a high-level rectifying effect.

For the headlamps, the L-shaped clearance lamps (with daytime running lamp function) have a three-dimensional shape, and their inner lenses are doubled, with each having a different level to give a sense of depth and change depending on the viewing angle.

The sides portray a strong sense of unity and mass, with a thick, horizontal torso running the entirety of the profile, blending through to the muscular rear wheel arches.

The LX's quarter pillars narrow from the roof to the back window, while a distinct chiseled flow from the underside of the vehicle runs up from the lower edge of the rocker panels to behind the rear tires.

For the rear combination lamps, tail lamps have been adopted that combine an L-shape and a continuous axial flow from the front to the shoulders and then to the rear silhouette.

Depending on the grade, the LX is offered in seven exterior color options: Eminent White Pearl*, Atomic Silver, Manganese Luster*, Nori Green Pearl, Caviar, Ultra White, and Earth.

*Available for an additional charge

F SPORT Handling

Guests preferring a sportier look and feel can select the F SPORT Handling grade. Styling features of the F SPORT Handling grade include exclusive 22-inch forged aluminum wheels and an F mesh design spindle grille with jet-black chrome grille frame.

For performance, the F SPORT Handling grade features uniquely tuned standard front and rear performance dampers, a Torsen® LSD and a rear stabilizer. Special tuning of the EPS and AVS offers performance focused response and handling stability that only the F SPORT Handling can provide.

An Interior Worth Indulging In

The LX is the definitive chapter of flagship luxury – providing the signature refined comfort, luxurious interior elements, and usability customers expect in a Lexus. The driver-focused cockpit design instills confidence and control with all essential controls and information (e.g., gauges, standard Head-Up Display, meters, etc.) within the driver's reach and forward sightline. With the adoption of the electroshiftmatic system, the first for a Lexus off-road four-wheel drive vehicle, the brand focused on enhancing ease of operation and grip during maneuvers specific to rough terrain. This has led to the introduction of a new shift knob with excellent usability.

For 2025, the LX lineup offers five massage options for the driver and front passenger seats when equipped with semi-aniline leather trim. Whether a customer is looking for a full body massage or targeting a specific area, the intensity can be adjusted across five different levels for an indulgent and customized experience.

From available power fold-flat third-row seating to automated seating configurations that offer more space for spontaneity, the LX offers the adventurer everything but compromise. A unique shelf system has been added in the cargo space of the LX 700h with fold-flat capability due to the placement of the battery. For additional convenience on the LX 700h, a center console cool box and rear manual sunshades have been added as standard features.

The LX 700h is equipped with a waterproof AC inverter positioned under the center console, allowing for external power supply of up to 2400W. The LX 600 features a power supply of 120V/100W in the rear deck. To enhance user convenience, USB Type-C power outlets have been installed at the rear of the center console and in the rear deck.

Depending on grade, the LX is offered in five interior color options: Palomino, White/Peppercorn, Circuit Red, Black, and Stone Brown.

F SPORT Handling

In the F SPORT Handling grade, the heated steering wheel and shifter are wrapped with textured genuine leather for great style and grip, and the exclusive F SPORT emblem is applied throughout. Uniquely designed F SPORT crafted seats further enhance hold against lateral G-forces. Ultra White (exterior) with Circuit Red (interior) are offered as an F SPORT Handling grade exclusive.

Ultra Luxury

The four-seat Ultra Luxury grade enhances the LX lineup with special attention paid to the rear passenger space and their experience. The rear seats feature Ultra Luxury-exclusive curved headrests, seatbacks and cushions that gently wrap around the head, hips and lower body. The crafted VIP seating helps to offset any lateral G-forces and irregular road surfaces. The seats are shaped to help maintain a secure posture, while the use of soft urethane with superior vibration absorption performance helps to suppress unwanted movement – even in off-road driving conditions.

Added comfort features such as sunshades on the side and quarter windows, reading lights, and a rear seat display are standard. An Ultra Luxury grade exclusive air conditioning system offers unique overhead ceiling vents for a full body comfort breeze experience. For 2025, a front wireless charger is now standard.

Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with 12.3-inch Touchscreen

A standard 12.3-inch high-definition upper touchscreen with added LX-exclusive 7-inch lower touchscreen, provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. Their glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and passenger, a center knob located at the screen's bottom edge controls power on/off and volume.

Cloud Navigation*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Intelligent Assistant*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation, and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying "Hey Lexus," available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control. Three-year Drive Connect trial included.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Compatibility

Through wired or wireless connection, users can access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem.

Remote Connect*

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, use the Lexus app to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more. Three-year trial included.

Traffic Jam Assist*

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this standard technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move.

Safety Connect*

Guests can use Lexus Safety Connect for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft. Up to a 10-year trial included.

Service Connect*

Available via the Lexus app, Service Connect can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Up to a 10-year trial included.

*Available by trial or subscription. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details.

Head-Up Display (Now standard)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions, and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist can be safely displayed in front of the driver's field of vision. The display's positioning can be linked to a driver's seat position memory function.

Mark Levinson® Surround Sound (Available)

The available 25-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound tuned for the LX's cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position.

Advanced Park with Remote Park (LX 700h only)

The intuitive driver's aid system can help in various maneuvers, such as when perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. Four Parallel View Monitor (PVM) cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide visual data to support the automatic control of steering, accelerator, brake, and shift operations. Remote Park offers the added convenience of smartphone operation via the Lexus app. Lexus key fob required for use.

Safe Exit Alert

When exiting the luxury crossover, standard Safe Exit Alert is designed to detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and help prevent the occupant from opening the door if it senses danger.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

All 2025 Lexus LX models now come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 3.0 include:

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – designed to provide steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph.

designed to provide steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph. Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. For LSS+ 3.0, the new Curve Speed Management feature is added, which will aid to manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

Intelligent High Beams – This system provides greater visibility for drivers with added illumination when the road ahead is clear, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead.

Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle's camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) provides gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist.

The 2025 LX lineup will be assembled at Toyota Auto Body Yoshiwara Plant.

2025 LX Preliminary Specifications

Existing LX 600 specifications can be found here. Additional LX 700h specifications will be available at a later date.

Powertrain LX 600 LX 700h Platform GA-F Engine 3.4LTT V6 Gas 3.4 LTT V6 Hybrid

Electric Vehicle Horsepower 409 457 Torque 479 lb.-ft 583 lb.-ft Transmission Direct Shift-10AT Drivetrain 4WD Manuf. EST. MPG

(combined) 19 mpg 20 mpg Overall length 200.2*1 in. 200.59 in. 200.79 in. Overall width 78.35 in. 78.35 in. Overall height 74.21*2*3 in. 74.61*4 in. 74.61 *4*5 in. 74.21*2*3 Wheelbase 112.20 in. 112.20 in.

*1: F SPORT Handling

*2: Vehicles with 265/65R18 tires

*3: Vehicles with 265/55R20 tires

*4: Vehicles with 265/50R22 tires

*5: Vehicles with 265/70R18 tires

