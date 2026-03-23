TAL™ Debuts Limited Edition Hydration Collection with Jacey Duprie, Best-Selling Author and the Original Influencer

Modern Drinkware Brand Expands Walmart.com Assortment with New Collection Designed by Founder of Popular Lifestyle Brand, Damsel in Dior

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL™, the stylish and affordable hydration brand found exclusively at Walmart, today announced a limited edition collection in partnership with Jacey Duprie, Founder of Damsel in Dior. The collection can be purchased on Walmart.com and includes three styles of the 24oz Paracord Tumbler retailing for $15.96.

TAL Hydration Jacey Duprie Collection

"I wanted the collection to feel grounded, calm, and rooted in nature, art, and the elements. This partnership felt natural because I share TAL Hydration's belief that everyday essentials should be thoughtfully designed and intentionally made," said Jacey Duprie. "At its core, TAL is built on affordability. I'm committed to creating products that are accessible, empowering my community to confidently make them part of their everyday routines."

TAL delivers trend-forward design, thoughtful functionality, and accessible price points across water bottles, tumblers, and seasonal collections. The Jacey Duprie TAL Paracord Tumbler is crafted from stainless steel for durability and features a chic finish with an easy-to-carry paracord handle, perfect for workouts, travel, and daily hydration.

Features Include:

Stylish Design : Features a soft Rosette finish with a clean, modern look from the exclusive Jacey Duprie x TAL collaboration.

: Features a soft Rosette finish with a clean, modern look from the exclusive Jacey Duprie x TAL collaboration. Durable Stainless Steel : Built for long-lasting use while helping maintain your drink's temperature throughout the day.

: Built for long-lasting use while helping maintain your drink's temperature throughout the day. Comfortable Paracord Handle : Designed for a secure, easy-to-carry grip—perfect for life on the go, inspired by Jacey Duprie's everyday lifestyle.

: Designed for a secure, easy-to-carry grip—perfect for life on the go, inspired by Jacey Duprie's everyday lifestyle. Lightweight and Portable : Easy to carry for workouts, travel, outdoor activities, or everyday use.

: Easy to carry for workouts, travel, outdoor activities, or everyday use. Lifestyle Oriented: The bottle is leak proof, fits in cupholders, and remains cold for 20 hours.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jacey on this exclusive collection designed for Walmart," said CEO of Core Home, Steven Bram. "Every conversation we have starts with our customer - our commitment has always been to bring phenomenal price points, aspirational designs, and trend-forward hydration products to Walmart's 100 million shoppers, and this collection does exactly that."

The collection will be available for purchase online while supplies last, to learn more about Tal Hydration, please visit our website or Instagram.

ABOUT TAL HYDRATION

TAL is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products with a wide variety of brands including Thyme & Table, Core Kitchen, Brooklyn Steel Co., and Manna Hydration. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

SOURCE Core Home