TAL Debuts Limited Edition Water Bottle Collection with Content Creator Mary Lawless Lee

Affordable hydration brand expands Walmart.com assortment with the launch of a new collection in collaboration with digital media personality and entrepreneur

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAL , the stylish and affordable hydration brand found exclusively at Walmart, launched a new limited edition collection in collaboration with lifestyle content creator and founder of skincare brand Nemah and renowned fashion brand Happily Grey , Mary Lawless Lee .

TAL Hydration Mary Lawless Lee Collection

This partnership with Mary Lawless Lee taps into her signature aesthetic to create a collection that feels both aspirational and attainable. TAL delivers trend-forward, design-driven hydration products that seamlessly blend style and function — offering expertly crafted water bottles, tumblers, and seasonal collections that rival premium competitors at a more accessible price point.

The TAL x Mary Lawless Lee collection reflects today's growing demand for everyday essentials that double as fashion accessories, featuring elevated silhouettes, a chic, polished finish, and thoughtfully curated colorways that align with modern lifestyle trends. Crafted from durable stainless steel and glass, each bottle is designed for both longevity and performance, while details like the easy-to-carry paracord handle add a functional, on-the-go edge.

"Partnering with a content creator like Mary Lawless Lee gives us a unique opportunity to connect with a broader audience, who are seeking products that seamlessly blend function, style, and value," said Steven Bram, CEO of Core Home. "We are always looking for ways to expand our product offerings with new collections that not only reflect modern lifestyles but also inspire confidence in everyday routines — whether at home, on the go, or anywhere in between."

The collection can be purchased online at Walmart.com and is available in the 32oz Stainless Steel 2-in-1 Straw and Chug Water Bottle with Push Lid and Strap , 32oz Stainless Steel 2-in-1 Straw and Chug Bottle with Push Lid , and 32oz Glass Vista styles , all retailing for $21.96.

Key Features Include:

Versatile lid options: Flip-up straw for easy sipping or switch to a chug lid for larger gulps (2-in-1 styles)

Flip-up straw for easy sipping or switch to a chug lid for larger gulps (2-in-1 styles) Leak-proof design: Secure lids help prevent spills for worry-free carrying

Secure lids help prevent spills for worry-free carrying Temperature control (insulated styles): Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold up to 32 hours or hot up to 12, with a sweat-free exterior

Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold up to 32 hours or hot up to 12, with a sweat-free exterior Premium materials: Durable glass (Vista) for a clean taste; sturdy construction across all styles

Durable glass (Vista) for a clean taste; sturdy construction across all styles Protective features: Silicone sleeve (Vista) for grip + shock protection; ribbed boot (Chrome) helps prevent dents and wear

Silicone sleeve (Vista) for grip + shock protection; ribbed boot (Chrome) helps prevent dents and wear Easy to clean : Dishwasher safe (Vista) or wide opening for effortless cleaning and adding ice

: Dishwasher safe (Vista) or wide opening for effortless cleaning and adding ice On-the-go ready: Built-in handle or strap options for convenient carrying during travel, workouts, or daily use

"For me, this collection is about quiet impact - pieces that feel strong and intentional without being overdone, where design and utility exist seamlessly," said Mary Lawless Lee. "The interplay of oxblood and steel blue against chrome creates depth and contrast that feels both modern and expressive. It's designed to move with you - elevating the everyday while feeling as considered as everything else you carry."

The limited-edition collection is available to purchase online on Walmart.com while supplies last. To learn more about TAL, please visit talhydration.com .

About Tal Hydration

TAL is part of New York City-based Core Home , a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products with a wide variety of brands, including Thyme & Table, Core Kitchen, Brooklyn Steel Co., and Manna Hydration. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

SOURCE Core Home