TAL™ DEBUTS VALENTINE'S DAY-THEMED COLLECTION OF SIGNATURE WATER BOTTLES AND WINE TUMBLERS, MADE EXCLUSIVELY FOR WALMART

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL™, the stylish and surprisingly affordable hydration brand exclusively at Walmart, today introduces its first-ever Valentine's Day–themed collection of drinkware.

Designed and manufactured exclusively for Walmart.com, the collection features TAL's most popular and newest 2-in-1 straw-or-chug water bottle, alongside a straw wine tumbler, both adorned with pink candy hearts or red hearts.

The new prints bring a fresh, playful seasonal moment to TAL's lineup while maintaining the functionality the brand is known for. Designed for gifting, Galentine's celebrations, and everyday hydration, these Valentine-exclusive pieces add a cheerful pop of love to routines all season long.

"Valentine's Day is about celebrating the people you love in thoughtful, joyful ways, and this limited drop is meant to feel just as special," said Steven Bram, CEO of Core Home, the parent company of TAL. "We've infused our bottles and tumblers with warmth, personality, and dependable performance — making them easy, feel-good gifts that bring a little extra happiness to everyday moments."

Equal parts fun and functional, the double-insulated silhouettes keep beverages hot or cold for hours. With secure lids and cup-holder friendly designs, they're built for travel, work and outdoor adventures.

Choose from two holiday designs – red hearts on a white background, or pink candy hearts on a pink and white checkerboard – on these signature tumblers:

TAL Stainless Steel 2-in-1 Straw and Chug Water Bottle, 24oz – $17.84

2-in-1 Lid: Flip-up straw for easy sipping or switch to the chug lid for bigger gulps.

Double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 32 hours and hot for 12.

Leak-proof lid with a built-in easy-carry handle.

TAL Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler with Straw, 16oz – $10.97

Reusable stainless steel straw with a soft silicone tip for easy sipping.

Double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 15 hours.

Spill-resistant lid when straw is removed.

The TAL Valentine's Day–themed collection is available only online at Walmart.com.

What Makes TAL Stand Out:

The price! TAL manufactures with premium materials, and still delivers drinkware at unprecedented savings.

Its designers engineer trend-savvy drinkware with ahead-of-the-curve style, including the 64oz Ranger Pro Water Bottle, $21.82, the 40oz Hudson Tumbler with Straw, $15.97 and the 24oz Stainless Steel Rowan Tumbler with Silicone Straw, $16.94.

TAL bottles are made from food grade stainless steel, the same material used to make flatware and cutlery. All products are FDA Food safe, BPA-free and lead-free.

About TAL™

TAL is part of New York City-based Core Home, a leading manufacturer of innovative and trend-forward home products with a wide variety of brands including Thyme & Table, Core Kitchen, Brooklyn Steel Co., and Manna Hydration. With a commitment to creating functional, stylish, and accessible solutions, Core Home has become a trusted name in the industry, collaborating with top brands to deliver exceptional collections.

