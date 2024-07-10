Talenti is sweetening the worst day of the week, Monday, with "Case of the Mondaes" kits over National Ice Cream Day Weekend

The best time to cure a "case of the Mondays"? The day after National Ice Cream Day, when a sweet treat is needed to get back into the swing of things. Talenti is debuting the Case of the Mondaes kit for free* beginning Saturday, July 20, through Monday, July 22. Consumers can enjoy the most decadent National Ice Cream Day celebration followed by a Monday full of the best vibes. *While supplies last. Service fees may apply.

The Case of the Mondaes kit will be offered exclusively on DoorDash* in New York City, Chicago and Dallas. Each mondae is designed to mimic trendy champagne sorbet punches, with delicious ingredients, including Talenti's Summer Strawberry Sorbetto, De Soi Très Rosé Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Aperitif, freeze dried strawberry slices, white chocolate shavings and freeze-dried edible flowers. The De Soi Très Rosé bursts with bright, bold notes of tart raspberry, lychee and soft, earthy rooibos, created with adaptogens, such as lion's mane and saffron that brings a mood-boosting buzz without the booze to the perfectly balanced sweet and tangy Talenti Summer Strawberry mondae.

Only the Talenti slow-cooking process and real ingredients – like 16 whole strawberries in just one pint of Summer Strawberry Sorbetto – can turn a regular sundae into the creamy, gratifying mondae that Talenti fans deserve!

Happy Mondae Event

For one day only, New York City commuters can taste a sneak preview of the Talenti mondae. On Monday, July 15, Talenti is offering the refreshing Summer Strawberry mondae and a perfect pick-me-up affogato mondae for free from a pop-up cart experience at Bryant Park (Sixth Avenue between 41st and 42nd Streets) from 11am-2pm and 4pm-6pm while supplies last. Commuters on their way to and from work can walk up to our truck's window for a freshly-made Talenti mondae.

"Talenti handcrafted gelatos and sorbettos raise the experience of a traditional ice cream sundae to something worth celebrating. We hope the mondae provides the perfect sweet treat for consumers to make Monday into a day they look forward to," says Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "We're ecstatic to help consumers treat themselves with a Case of the Mondaes kit for free* via DoorDash over National Ice Cream Day weekend, July 20-21, and Monday, July 22, or a free Talenti mondae at Bryant Park in New York City on July 15, while supplies last."

If you can't snag your own Case of the Mondaes kit, no sweat! Fans can always Raise the Jar with Talenti Gelatos and Sorbettos via grocers and retail stores nationwide.

