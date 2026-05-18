TalentNeuron Appoints David Wilkins as Chief Executive Officer

Promotion of Product and Strategy Leader Marks New Chapter for Workforce Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron announced today the appointment of David Wilkins as Chief Executive Officer. David transitions from the role of Chief Product and Strategy Officer where he led the overall transformation of TalentNeuron's strategic direction, product vision, and technology and data capabilities.

David Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer, TalentNeuron

David brings 30 years of experience in human capital management to the role, both as a product leader and strategist. He has held senior leadership roles at some of the most influential companies in the HCM technology landscape, including Oracle, Taleo, and HealthcareSource, and has spent his career helping enterprises navigate fundamental shifts in the world of work.

"David's appointment reflects both the company's strategic direction and the strength of the team we have built to execute against it," said Chris Mairs, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "Over the past two years, TalentNeuron has undergone a significant transformation: expanding its offering to incorporate strategic workforce planning solutions, deepening its proprietary data assets, and investing heavily in AI, analytics, and product development. TalentNeuron is uniquely positioned in a rapidly expanding market, and we are excited to see what David and TalentNeuron accomplish in their next chapter."

That transformation is visible in the product. Recent launches span organizational design, cost modeling in strategic workforce planning, and Synappy, an AI-powered talent intelligence assistant. That work has been recognized by Everest Group, which recently named TalentNeuron a Leader in the Skills Intelligence PEAK Matrix and a Luminary in Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign.

TalentNeuron has also made a series of strategic appointments that further strengthen its technical and AI leadership. Florian Fleischmann assumes a dedicated role as Senior Vice President, AI and Business Transformation. Stephen Prosser joins the business as Senior Vice President of Technology. These new roles reflect TalentNeuron's commitment to building a team with the technical depth and AI expertise to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce intelligence market.

"AI is changing what work looks like, which skills matter, and how quickly companies need to adapt," said David Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer of TalentNeuron. "The organizations that will thrive through this transition are those with the intelligence to act on it. TalentNeuron was built for exactly this moment. We have the data, the platform, and now the team to help our customers move from reaction to strategy. I am energized by what we have built, and even more so by what we are going to build next. Our customers have pushed us to be better, and that accountability drives everything we do."

About TalentNeuron:

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 96% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information and data management sectors (the "Knowledge Industries"). Founded in 1993, the Firm manages over $7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries and has been the leading investor in the sector for over 30 years. The Firm believes its deep sector immersion, experienced investment team, shared ecosystem of portfolio companies, and extensive network of relationships enable it to partner with management teams to build companies that address high-stakes challenges, deliver measurable, best-in-class outcomes, and drive long term value.

For more information, please visit www.leedsequity.com.

SOURCE TalentNeuron