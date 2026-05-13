TalentNeuron Named a Leader in Everest Group's Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® and a Luminary in Its Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign Innovation Watch Assessment

Dual recognition confirms TalentNeuron as the only platform connecting workforce intelligence to strategic execution

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron, the workforce intelligence and strategic workforce planning platform trusted by 60% of the Fortune 100, has been recognized by Everest Group in two independent 2026 assessments: as a Leader in the Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 and as a Luminary in the Innovation Watch: Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign 2026. TalentNeuron is one of only a handful of vendors assessed across both reports, and one of only two to achieve top designation in each.

Innovation Watch (Work Intelligence): Everest Group Innovation Watch Assessment: Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign 2026 — TalentNeuron named a Luminary PEAK Matrix (Skills Intelligence): Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 — TalentNeuron named a Leader

This recognition comes at a time when organizations are under increasing pressure to ensure that workforce strategy is keeping pace with business strategy, while also navigating AI adoption, shifting skill demands, and the accelerating pace of change in global labor markets. The tools built for a more stable era of work are no longer sufficient.

"The question every executive is trying to answer right now is whether they have the workforce required to execute their strategy," said David Wilkins, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at TalentNeuron. "For too long, the tools available to answer that question have been fragmented: skills data in one system, workforce plans in another, labor market intelligence somewhere else entirely. Being recognized by Everest Group across both Skills Intelligence and Work Intelligence & Workforce Redesign reflects what we've been building toward: a platform that connects all of it, from how work is changing to what capabilities are needed to whether the talent exists to execute the plan."

"TalentNeuron has been recognized as a Luminary in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign 2026, and as a Leader in Everest Group's Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 for its integrated approach to labor market intelligence, skills intelligence, and workforce planning," said Sharath Hari, Vice President, Everest Group. "Its differentiated strength lies in connecting external labor market intelligence with internal job architecture to create a holistic view of work across roles, tasks, skills, and organizational design, enabling enterprises to make more informed workforce transformation decisions. Continued investments in workforce planning, role redesign, task frameworks, and task-to-skill linkage further strengthen its ability to support future talent and workforce strategies."

Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® — Leader

Everest Group assessed 25 skills intelligence platforms for its 2026 PEAK Matrix®, rating TalentNeuron among five Leaders. Leaders were defined by three criteria: a comprehensive product vision, mature skills engines that build dynamic ontologies and adjacencies, and demonstrated enterprise readiness.

Everest Group highlighted the following strengths in its assessment of TalentNeuron:

An integrated platform spanning labor market intelligence, skills intelligence, and strategic workforce planning, enabling enterprises to align external talent signals with internal workforce planning and decision-making





A robust skills taxonomy comprising over 65,000 skills, with support for skills inferencing, adjacency mapping, role-task-skills mapping, skills worth analysis, and market insights into emerging and deprecating skills





Detailed and actionable insights into workforce skills by combining internal and external market data to support strategic workforce planning, predictive scenario modeling, and proactive talent demand planning





Comprehensive consulting services spanning skills-based talent strategy, organization readiness and change management, and workforce maturity assessment





Strong customer support and the ability to surface nuanced insights, as cited by referenced buyers

Innovation Watch: Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign — Luminary

In Everest Group's inaugural Innovation Watch assessment for Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign, TalentNeuron was designated a Luminary — the highest category in the framework, reserved for vendors demonstrating both strong market performance and significant ecosystem investment. The assessment evaluated 13 providers across market adoption, use case maturity, partnerships, and investor activity.

Everest Group's commentary on TalentNeuron noted:

A differentiated approach that frames work intelligence as a holistic work architecture connecting business strategy to roles, tasks, skills, workforce planning, and organizational design, positioning TalentNeuron as a central intelligence layer rather than a standalone analytics tool





A unique strength in combining large-scale labor market data with enterprise job architecture to create normalized role benchmarks, enabling organizations to compare internal work structures against external market realities and identify gaps or misalignments





A platform that emphasizes pragmatic, decision-oriented insights by measuring automation exposure rather than making binary automation claims, and integrating those insights into driver models that link automation, hiring demand, and workforce planning scenarios

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About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 96% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.

SOURCE TalentNeuron