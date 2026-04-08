TalentNeuron Expands Workforce Planning Solution With the Launch of Organizational Design

New capability connects organizational design to workforce planning, labor market intelligence, and automation insight — for the first time in a single platform

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron today announced the general availability of Organizational Design, a new capability that makes TalentNeuron the only solution to connect organizational structure directly to a live workforce plan and labor market intelligence. For the first time, enterprise leaders can model organizational changes against real-world conditions, evaluating whether a workforce is overbuilt, under-skilled, or misaligned to market supply.

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"The way organizations approach workforce structure is fundamentally broken," said David Wilkins, CEO of TalentNeuron. "Automation and other pressures are directly reshaping the nature of work, which means the structure that holds that work together has to change. Most org design tools weren't built for that purpose. They show you the organization you have. TalentNeuron's unified data architecture — incorporating talent supply, compensation, competitor hiring, automation impact, and more — ensures leaders can evaluate structural decisions against market realities."

Most org design tools compound a familiar problem — by the time a structural recommendation is produced, the process that generated it is already out of date. They start from structure rather than with the workforce plan that should be driving it. TalentNeuron's strategic workforce planning capability sits at the foundation of the platform, so that organizational design scenarios are built on top of a live, validated workforce plan. As a result, Organizational Design reflects organizational need, market supply, and execution feasibility in a single model.

TalentNeuron is the only org design solution that embeds external labor market intelligence directly into structural scenarios. Drawing on talent supply, compensation benchmarks, and competitor hiring activity, leaders can instantly assess whether a proposed structure is feasible to staff, sustainable to operate, and aligned to where the market is heading.

Automation impact is built into the analysis at the task and role level. Leaders can identify which roles carry the highest automation potential, model the structural and cost implications of redesigning or eliminating those roles, and connect those decisions directly to headcount planning. The result is an automation strategy grounded in org reality, rather than a separate workstream that has to be reconciled after the fact.

Both capabilities operate within TalentNeuron's existing platform, pulling directly from its strategic workforce planning engine, skills architecture, and labor market intelligence — removing the need to reconcile multiple systems before a decision can be made.

"Most org design tools cannot tell you whether a plan can be executed," said Matt McGuire, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TalentNeuron. "TalentNeuron provides the full context: whether the roles exist in the markets you're planning to hire in, whether the skills are available, whether automation is about to make a layer of that structure redundant. Getting org design wrong at this moment carries significant strategic risk. That's the gap we're closing."

The capability is built on TalentNeuron's global labor market intelligence infrastructure, which continuously analyzes workforce signals across 200+ markets, tracking more than 65,000 skills and 26 million companies. Combined with the internal workforce data organizations already bring to the platform, that foundation gives leaders a market-grounded basis for every structural decision.

TalentNeuron's Organizational Design capability is available to all clients effective immediately.

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About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 96% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.

SOURCE TalentNeuron