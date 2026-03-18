TalentNeuron Launches Synappy, Bringing Conversational AI to Workforce Intelligence

Synappy transforms complex labor market data into clear, evidence-based answers for enterprise workforce decisions.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron today announced the launch of Synappy, an AI-powered workforce intelligence assistant that transforms labor market data into clear answers for workforce decisions. Through a conversational interface, users can ask complex workforce questions in plain language and immediately access structured analysis drawn from global labor market intelligence.

Meet Synappy: Your AI-powered Talent Intelligence Assistant Speed Speed Synappy, TalentNeuron’s AI-powered workforce intelligence assistant, enables leaders to ask complex workforce questions in plain language and receive evidence-based insights drawn from global labor market data.

Synappy is built on TalentNeuron's industry-leading global labor market intelligence platform, which continuously analyzes workforce signals across 200+ markets. The platform ingests more than 3 million job postings daily in 33 languages, tracking demand across 65,000 skills and more than 26 million companies. This data foundation means that Synappy delivers grounded, evidence-based analysis rather than generic AI responses.

By synthesizing signals on talent supply, employer demand, skills trends, and competitive hiring activity, Synappy reveals patterns that would otherwise require manual analysis. Questions that once required days of research across multiple datasets can now be explored in seconds.

"TalentNeuron customers can now interact with workforce intelligence in a fundamentally different way," said Matt McGuire, SVP of Product Management at TalentNeuron. "With Synappy, users can explore questions dynamically and get structured, evidence-based answers in real time. That shift makes workforce intelligence far more accessible and usable in the moments when decisions are being made."

Organizations can examine hiring difficulty and compensation dynamics, evaluate how competitors are structuring emerging roles, and compare labor market conditions across regions when considering expansion or location strategy. In practice, the range of questions this supports is much broader, spanning workforce planning and global talent strategy.

"TalentNeuron has spent years building the data and analytical foundation required for AI-driven workforce intelligence," said David Wilkins, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at TalentNeuron. "With Synappy, we've created a "best of both worlds" solution that combines high-fidelity global labor market intelligence with the power of generative AI. The result is a solution that dramatically speeds up time to insight with highly defensible data and AI-driven recommendations."

Synappy is now available to TalentNeuron customers on the TalentNeuron platform.

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About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 96% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.

SOURCE TalentNeuron