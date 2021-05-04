Talin Andonians named Ocelot CEO

Andonians was most recently Chief People Officer overseeing organizational development, HR, marketing & communications at a multi-billion dollar electrical engineering and construction company. High growth segments included renewable energy and data centers. Prior to that, she oversaw the digital transformation of a data management business which grew fivefold during her tenure as COO and led the industry in product quality and customer experience.

Andonians is Armenian by descent and grew up in Austria before moving to the US.

Ocelot has grown over 50 percent each year since 2019 and today supports over 450 higher education institutions. Colleges face enrollment challenges, existential financial pressures, and increased competition for students. These forces have created urgency for digital transformation and workflow automation.

"I am thrilled to join this amazing company," said Andonians. "We are doing so many important things for colleges, their students, and their families to 'make a better life more accessible'. I'm looking forward to helping bring even more success to Ocelot's school partners. I believe the sky is the limit."

Former CEO Damon Vangelis will remain fully involved in the business day-to-day as Founder and client ambassador. He will continue to be a dedicated student of the industry and thought-leader helping to ensure Ocelot delivers what schools and students need most. He will also lead Ocelot's Board.

Vangelis said, "This is the right time for us to bring in someone of Talin's caliber to lead our next phase of growth. I could not be more excited for Ocelot, our team, and our school clients."

About Ocelot

Ocelot is higher education's #1 AI Student Engagement Platform serving over 7 million students at 450+ institutions. The Ocelot platform combines text campaigns for student outreach, AI + live chat for student support, and an unrivaled knowledge base of content – including thousands of video explainers and text Q&A – that answered 4.2 million questions in 2020 alone. By using Ocelot, colleges and universities can reach every student, answer every question, and ensure students and families can be guided through all aspects of the student lifecycle and address enrollment, persistence, and access challenges. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ocelot

Related Links

www.ocelotbot.com

