Talkiatry and NOCD Team up to Strengthen OCD Care Journeys

Through this strategic new partnership, NOCD therapists can refer patients to Talkiatry for thorough psychiatric evaluations and medication management, while Talkiatry's psychiatrists can refer patients to NOCD for specialized ERP therapy—the gold standard of treatment when delivered together

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry and NOCD today announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving access and outcomes for people suffering from OCD by seamlessly connecting them to both therapists and psychiatrists who specialize in treating the disorder.

OCD is a relatively common mental health condition, affecting approximately 2.3% of the global population , and is characterized by recurring unwanted thoughts and repetitive behaviors. These obsessions and compulsions create distress and can significantly interfere with daily activities, relationships, and overall quality of life. When left untreated, OCD can lead to devastating consequences, including an increased risk of suicide and suicidal ideation. Untreated OCD also frequently co-occurs with other mental health conditions, such as anxiety disorders, depression, and substance use disorders , and the presence of these comorbidities increases the complexity of treatment and results in higher healthcare utilization and associated costs.

The gold standard for treating OCD is a combination of Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy and medication. ERP involves gradually exposing individuals to their fears or obsessions and preventing the accompanying compulsive behaviors. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are often prescribed to help manage OCD symptoms and make therapy more effective.

The premise of the NOCD and Talkiatry partnership is simple: NOCD's therapists specialize in the highly effective ERP approach to treatment, while Talkiatry's psychiatrists specialize in medication management paired with supportive therapy in 60-minute appointments and follow-ups that are typically 30 minutes. Both practices are also in network with major insurers, ensuring affordable care for patients.

"OCD is debilitating to live with due to the high levels of anxiety experienced during OCD episodes, as well as the chronic nature of the condition," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and CEO of NOCD. "ERP therapy is a treatment that is essential to manage the condition, and for about half of the OCD community, medication can be a crucial part of what makes someone successful in that treatment. That's why we are grateful to form strategic collaborations with psychiatric providers like Talkiatry, to ensure responsible prescribing and the safe management of medications for our members with OCD and related conditions."

The partnership between Talkiatry and NOCD brings together two innovative practices that share a common goal of providing accessible and effective mental health care. This collaborative effort recognizes the unique challenges individuals face when seeking specialized care for OCD and aims to bridge the gap for patients by streamlining the referral process and centralizing comprehensive care.

"By working together, Talkiatry and NOCD can reduce the frequency and intensity of OCD symptoms, improve coping strategies, and enhance the overall functioning and well-being of our mutual patients," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "This collaboration builds on Talkiatry's partnership strategy with specialty providers and large health systems to streamline referral processes. Talkiatry and NOCD are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals struggling with mental health challenges by providing evidence-based care and breaking down barriers to accessing quality mental health care."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About NOCD

NOCD ( https://www.nocd.com ) is the #1 provider for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the leading company driving Community-Driven Therapy, a new frontier in behavioral healthcare that leverages condition-specific peer communities to identify consumers in need of help, encourage them to begin treatment, and serve them in a highly personalized way. The company helps people reclaim their lives with clinically proven OCD treatment by removing barriers to care and reducing the stigma associated with OCD. Inside the NOCD platform, members can quickly access a national network of licensed therapists who specialize in Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy, the "gold standard" for OCD treatment. Working together with our therapists, patients, health plans, providers, and employers, we are improving the lives of people with OCD. Please visit our website for more information about NOCD.

