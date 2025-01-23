Talkiatry Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Third Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care and therapy, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious certification is awarded to companies that receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from their employees, reflecting an excellent workplace culture. This year, 87% of employees, including doctors, therapists, tech professionals, and corporate staff, rated Talkiatry as a Great Place to Work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Talkiatry stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"A career in behavioral health requires immense dedication, resilience, and passion. At Talkiatry, we understand the unique challenges and opportunities that come with delivering high quality care, so our company supports our clinicians' needs," said Leslie Guckert-Neitzel , Chief People Officer at Talkiatry. "As a company built by clinicians for clinicians, we are deeply committed to fostering a supportive, collaborative, and innovative work environment that empowers our team to provide exceptional care while thriving in their careers. On behalf of the Talkiatry leadership team, I'm honored that our employees have once again recognized Talkiatry as a Great Place To Work."

Talkiatry is dedicated to building a strong clinical culture by hiring full-time clinicians instead of independent contractors. This commitment ensures stability, fosters professional growth, and supports long-term success. Investing in our clinicians strengthens patient relationships and offers access to comprehensive benefits, career advancement opportunities, and a thriving work environment. Additionally, Talkiatry prioritizes community support, continuing education, intellectual engagement, and professional prestige. Key offerings within these areas include:

Grand Rounds Program: Experienced healthcare leaders from hospitals and health systems nationwide regularly present to Talkiatry's clinical team on select clinical topics. These sessions include live discourse and Q&As, providing a platform for learning and engagement.

Early Career Development Program: Designed to support psychiatrists within five years of completing their training as they transition into independent practice, this program equips clinicians with practical knowledge not typically covered in academic training, such as navigating online patient feedback. Early-career psychiatrists participate in three-month cohorts, including Early Career Advisory Sessions, an Early Career Education Series, and a flash mentorship program called Early Career Navigators.

Continuing Medical Education (CME) Program: Led by renowned double board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Ilisse Perlmutter, this program ensures clinicians stay current with the latest medical information and effective treatments. Talkiatry supports clinicians in maintaining their CME requirements by providing an annual CME stipend, two paid study or conference days, and access to advanced learning resources. Because it's recognized by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), Talkiatry's program meets the same rigorous standards upheld by America's largest hospital systems.

New Clinician Buddy Program: Spearheaded by the Clinician Engagement Team, this initiative pairs new hires with tenured clinicians to help them seamlessly integrate into the practice, fostering a sense of community and belonging from day one.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

