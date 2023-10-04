Talkiatry Earns ACCME® Accreditation, Expands Continuing Medical Education Program

National in-network psychiatric practice recognized by Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education, underscoring its dedication to enhancing professional development for its clinical talent base

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry today announced the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) has awarded MCCD Psychiatry, the medical affiliate of Talkiatry Provisional Accreditation as a provider of continuing medical education (CME). This accreditation assures the medical community and the public that Talkiatry's 300+ staff psychiatrists receive relevant education that's evidence-based, evaluated for effectiveness, and independent of commercial influence.

The ACCME System, which is used by some of America's largest hospital systems, employs a rigorous process for evaluating institutions' CME programs according to standards that reflect the values of the educator community. The system aims to accelerate learning, inspire change, and champion improvement in healthcare.

CME is foundational to keeping physicians up-to-date with newly available medical information and effective emerging treatments. However, it also makes a significant impact beyond care delivery. Clinicians with access to CME services report high satisfaction rates in their ability to stay current with their practice . Ongoing education also improves physician performance, one of the most important factors in improving patient outcomes.

"Practitioners primarily access CME opportunities through hospital and academic settings. Talkiatry is invested in developing our psychiatrists professionally and it is important we give them opportunities to stay at the forefront of the latest developments in behavioral healthcare," said Georgia Gaveras, DO, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Talkiatry. "This accreditation marks a major milestone for Talkiatry, validating our commitment to delivering high-quality and evidence-based mental health care to our patients."

Talkiatry's CME program uses instructional methods tailored to targeted learning objectives. The practice's psychiatrists have the option to participate in regularly scheduled series including case conferences, journal clubs, grand rounds, and lectures from internal and external experts on condition-specific topics such as ADHD and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Post-activity evaluations help measure the impact of the programs and serve to continually improve the quality of Talkiatry's CME Program.

Talkiatry also offers AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™ for attending educational sessions and activities. Many medical boards and specialty organizations require clinicians to earn a certain number of credits to maintain their medical licensure and specialty certifications.

Talkiatry's CME program was a major contributor to being named 2023 Best Workplace in Healthcare. If you are a psychiatrist interested in joining the Talkiatry team, please visit https://www.talkiatry.com/

