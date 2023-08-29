Talkiatry Expands Child & Adolescent Psychiatry to 31 States

Nation's high-quality psychiatry leader builds on existing 43-state adult psychiatry footprint, now reaching 58 million under-18 patients from coast to coast





NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National high-quality, in-network psychiatric care leader Talkiatry today announced that it has expanded its child & adolescent psychiatry (CAP) services to 31 states, now reaching 58 million under-18 patients across the country. Now live in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, Alabama, and Louisiana, alongside 26 previously launched states, Talkiatry CAP is on the front-lines of the youth mental health crisis , serving a patient population engulfed by sharply rising anxiety, depression and suicidality rates .

Timely intervention, when mental health conditions are less acute, is critical for decreasing more severe downstream health outcomes. Yet young people and their families remain hampered by a severe shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists, an issue that is compounded in rural communities, where 65% of non-metropolitan counties report an overall lack of psychiatrists . With pediatric and adolescent depression and anxiety rates showing no signs of abating and with care in short supply, it should come as no surprise that nearly 70% of LGBTQ+ adolescents experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year, that 33% of teenage women seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, or that at one hospital, adolescents visiting the emergency room with suicidal thoughts has increased 168% since 2010 .

"Our youth are in crisis. As the first generations to grow up with social media, issues like body dissatisfaction, social comparison, low self-esteem and disordered eating behaviors are skyrocketing," said Dr. Illisse Perlmutter, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Talkiatry. "We have a responsibility to the generations that follow us to provide the care, support and treatment they need. Talkiatry is committed to a continued expansion of its child and adolescent practice, and to reaching kids and families in underserved regions and communities."

Within Talkiatry's footprint of over 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists, it ensures that only board-certified Child & Adolescent psychiatrists see under-18 patients. For this patient population, initial appointments are extended from 60 to 75 minutes, and follow-ups range from 30 to 45 minutes. Parents are involved in their children's care plan through a tailored intake process that includes parental or legal guardian consent and communication options like three-way calling. If necessary, care can be coordinated between psychiatrists, legal guardians, and schools as well. Families using Talkiatry are covered by 60+ in-network providers, with the majority of visits costing patients $30 or less after insurance.

"For young people whose minds are still developing, early intervention and evidence-based care models can prevent mental health conditions from deteriorating to the point of crisis," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "Virtual child and adolescent care, offered nationally by specialty trained physicians, is a beacon of hope for families who have struggled to find a highly qualified provider or postponed treatment. We look forward to serving more communities in the months and years ahead."

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine.

