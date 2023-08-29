Talkiatry Expands Child & Adolescent Psychiatry to 31 States

  • Nation's high-quality psychiatry leader builds on existing 43-state adult psychiatry footprint, now reaching 58 million under-18 patients from coast to coast

  • Parents raising children in the social media, gun violence and income inequality era deserve timely, affordable child psychiatry access, on their terms

  • Led by double board-certified, award-winning psychiatrist Dr. Illese Perlumutter, Talkiatry child & adolescent practice intends to expand nationally, address chronic rural care gaps

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National high-quality, in-network psychiatric care leader Talkiatry today announced that it has expanded its child & adolescent psychiatry (CAP) services to 31 states, now reaching 58 million under-18 patients across the country. Now live in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, Alabama, and Louisiana, alongside 26 previously launched states, Talkiatry CAP is on the front-lines of the youth mental health crisis, serving a patient population engulfed by sharply rising anxiety, depression and suicidality rates

Timely intervention, when mental health conditions are less acute, is critical for decreasing more severe downstream health outcomes. Yet young people and their families remain hampered by a severe shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists, an issue that is compounded in rural communities, where 65% of non-metropolitan counties report an overall lack of psychiatrists. With pediatric and adolescent depression and anxiety rates showing no signs of abating and with care in short supply, it should come as no surprise that nearly 70% of LGBTQ+ adolescents experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the past year,  that 33% of teenage women seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, or that at one hospital, adolescents visiting the emergency room with suicidal thoughts has increased 168% since 2010

"Our youth are in crisis. As the first generations to grow up with social media, issues like body dissatisfaction, social comparison, low self-esteem and disordered eating behaviors are skyrocketing," said Dr. Illisse Perlmutter, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Talkiatry. "We have a responsibility to the generations that follow us to provide the care, support and treatment they need. Talkiatry is committed to a continued expansion of its child and adolescent practice, and to reaching kids and families in underserved regions and communities."

Within Talkiatry's footprint of over 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists, it ensures that only board-certified Child & Adolescent psychiatrists see under-18 patients. For this patient population, initial appointments are extended from 60 to 75 minutes, and follow-ups range from 30 to 45 minutes. Parents are involved in their children's care plan through a tailored intake process that includes parental or legal guardian consent and communication options like three-way calling. If necessary, care can be coordinated between psychiatrists, legal guardians, and schools as well. Families using Talkiatry are covered by 60+ in-network providers, with the majority of visits costing patients $30 or less after insurance.

"For young people whose minds are still developing, early intervention and evidence-based care models can prevent mental health conditions from deteriorating to the point of crisis," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "Virtual child and adolescent care, offered nationally by specialty trained physicians, is a beacon of hope for families who have struggled to find a highly qualified provider or postponed treatment. We look forward to serving more communities in the months and years ahead."

About Talkiatry
Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

