Talkiatry Named #6 on 2024 CB Insights' 50 Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Talkiatry recognized for achievements in behavioral health care

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Talkiatry as its sixth most promising organization on its 2024 Digital Health 50 — a list of the world's 50 most promising private digital health companies, selected based on a combination of data signals and proprietary scoring.

"This year's winners are at the forefront of bringing an AI-driven infrastructure to healthcare, transforming diagnostics, and bringing condition-specific care platforms to patients and providers. These companies are accelerating the transformation of healthcare delivery, streamlining workflows, and advancing patient outcomes globally. The 2024 Digital Health 50 cohort highlights high-momentum companies driving meaningful change across healthcare," said Amrit Panjabi, Intelligence Analyst at CB Insights.

"Being named to CB Insights' 2024 Digital Health 50 list highlights our leadership in telepsychiatry as well as our commitment to expanding access to high-quality mental healthcare solutions," said Robert Krayn , co-founder and CEO of Talkiatry. "By integrating our value-based care model with a team of full-time, licensed physicians, Talkiatry improves health outcomes while reducing costs for patients, payors, and providers."

From a pool of 10,000+ digital health startups, CB Insights analyzed companies using its proprietary metrics — Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores — along with additional data on partnerships, funding, patents, leadership, and headcount. CB Insights supplemented this analysis with direct company submissions via Analyst Briefings .

Talkiatry is a leading telepsychiatry provider connecting patients with high-quality care that's covered by insurance. In 2024, the company surpassed 1.5 million patient visits, expanded to 44 states, and continued building new in-network partnerships with insurers. Treatment with Talkiatry is now covered in more than 60 major health plans. Talkiatry has launched a number of new innovative partnerships and services that reach underserved populations, including mothers experiencing postpartum depression and seniors with mental health challenges. Its scalable value-based care model tackles pressing challenges by improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care. Through technology and strategic collaborations, Talkiatry continues to set new standards for accessible and effective mental health care nationwide.

Quick facts on the 2024 Digital Health 50:

$3.5B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $1.5B in 2024 so far (as of 11/14/2024)

in equity funding raised over time, including more than in 2024 so far (as of 11/14/2024) 72% of winners are building AI products, addressing everything from drug development to treatment selection to clinical documentation

56% of winners are early-stage companies (seed or Series A)

Winners from 9 countries across the globe: the United States , Germany , Canada , Israel , South Korea , the United Kingdom , New Zealand , Belgium , and France

200+ business relationships since 2022, including with industry leaders like Nvidia and Kaiser Permanente

About CB Insights

CB Insights is an AI super analyst for market intelligence. It delivers instant insights that help you bet on the right markets, track competitors, and source the right companies. This AI super analyst is powerful because it is built on the validated database of companies and markets that CB Insights is famous for. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

