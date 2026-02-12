Talkiatry Raises Oversubscribed $210M Series D to Expand Nation's Largest Full-Stack Psychiatry Provider

With more than 800 full-time psychiatrists, Talkiatry strengthens its position as the de facto in-network psychiatry partner for U.S. health systems, payers, and employers





Talkiatry's clinical outcomes and cost savings lead the industry, with 87 percent of anxiety patients and 86 percent of depression patients reporting symptom improvement after just two visits, dropout rates 60 percent lower than industry benchmarks, and cost of care reductions reaching up to $700 per member per month





Series D capital will fuel Talkiatry's continued investment in industry-leading technology and support continued expansion across the acuity spectrum

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry today announced $210 million in Series D financing to support the next phase of growth for its nationally scaled, full-stack provider group. The oversubscribed round was led by Perceptive Advisors, with participation from Sofina and prior lead investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), blisce/, and Left Lane Capital, alongside a debt facility from Banc of California, bringing total raise to date to over $400 million.

Talkiatry cofounders Robert Krayn, CEO, and Dr. Georgia Gaveras, Chief Medical Officer. (Photo: Katy Andrascik)

As the nation's largest private employer of psychiatrists, Talkiatry directly employs more than 800 full-time psychiatrists. The company has delivered 3 million patient visits to date and is in-network with more than 100 insurers nationwide covering over 170 million lives. Since the launch of its Mindshare Partner Program in late 2023, Talkiatry has established partnerships with more than a third of the country's top 20 health systems and 50+ total systems to deliver high-quality, in-network psychiatric care across their populations.

Payers and health systems turn to Talkiatry because its care model produces superior outcomes across large patient populations. 87 percent of Talkiatry patients treated for anxiety and 86 percent treated for depression experience symptom reduction after two visits, with 67 percent and 62 percent respectively reporting no longer having clinically significant symptoms. Additionally, Talkiatry's early dropout rate is up to 60 percent lower than industry benchmarks, supporting stronger continuity of care and dramatically reducing the likelihood of escalation into higher-cost settings.

Talkiatry's clinical operations are built on a proprietary AI-powered technology platform that drives efficiency and outcomes, automating back office functions, engaging patients between visits, supporting health systems in getting patients into care, and enabling innovative payment models with payers. As Talkiatry's patient population continues to grow, its technology platform combined with a rigorous physician-led model allows it to maintain the highest level of quality and consistency as it continues to scale and expand across the acuity spectrum.

"Talkiatry is setting the standard for how psychiatry is delivered and measured, with a proven national operating model centered on employed psychiatrists built upon a proprietary technology platform," said Robert Krayn, CEO and cofounder of Talkiatry. "Health systems, payers, and employers continue to choose Talkiatry as their psychiatry partner of record to deliver consistent, superior outcomes across their patient populations. This funding supports expansion into more complex care and deeper partnerships as institutional demand grows."

In its most recent clinician satisfaction survey, 90 percent of psychiatrists said they would recommend Talkiatry as a place to practice. Talkiatry clinicians report 80 percent less burnout than the industry average, including less emotional exhaustion and a stronger sense of personal accomplishment. Talkiatry also reports therapeutic alliance ratings 22 percent higher than industry peers, with 92 percent of patients building a strong rapport with their clinicians.

"Talkiatry has built a national full-stack provider group that sits on a proprietary AI-powered technology platform giving it greater control over the quality and care being delivered at scale," said Michael Altman, Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors. "The company's consistent results across outcomes, engagement, and patient experience position it as defining the next era of psychiatric care in the United States. Our investment supports that long-term vision."

Treating conditions including anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, postpartum depression, OCD, and PTSD, Talkiatry reports a 76 NPS rating, reflecting consistent patient satisfaction across its practice. Talkiatry was ranked among the fastest-growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ in 2025, and is repeatedly recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the country by Fortune and Great Place to Work.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a full-stack provider group delivering in-network psychiatric care across the United States. The company directly employs more than 800 full-time psychiatrists, making it the largest private employer of psychiatrists in the country, and has delivered 3 million patient visits to date. Talkiatry serves as the preferred psychiatry partner for health systems, payers, and employers seeking dependable access and superior outcomes. The company's care model is underpinned by proprietary AI-powered technology to manage care delivery, streamline clinical operations, and engage members. Talkiatry was co-founded by Robert Krayn and Georgia Gaveras, DO.

Learn more at talkiatry.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkiatry