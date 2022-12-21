TalkShopLive® and JLo Beauty® Join Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" with Jennifer Lopez For First-Time Video Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive and JLo Beauty today launched their first-ever shoppable video in partnership with Vogue's "Beauty Secrets" video series that features the biggest stars sharing their beauty routines and favorite products. The shoppable video is hosted by Vogue's December cover star Jennifer Lopez who not only shares her beauty regimen featuring JLo Beauty, but exclusively debuts two new JLo Body products which are available for purchase within the TalkShopLive video player: https://www.vogue.com/article/beauty-secrets-jennifer-lopez

Photo courtesy of TalkShopLive

"No one creates more compelling content than Conde Nast and TalkShopLive is thrilled to be part of Vogue's first-ever shoppable "Beauty Secrets" episode with Jennifer Lopez," said TalkShopLive Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Moore. "TalkShopLive is committed to connecting the retail landscape through engaging content via our embeddable player and point-of-sale which serves as the ultimate live commerce solution for brands, publishers, creators and consumers."

"We not only strive for innovation in our products, but also in how we connect with our consumers, and we feel strongly that shoppable, authentic content is the next generation of ecommerce," said JLo Beauty & Lifestyle founder Lisa Sequino.

From music to makeup, from housewares to apparel – and everything in between – live commerce is emerging as one of the hottest retail trends across all sectors. TalkShopLive continues to lead the future of shoppable livestreams by attracting top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its innovative, frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared.

TalkShopLive is committed to providing its users a best-in-class, shopping experience to ensure every media moment is a retail moment. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own TalkShopLive® channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Walmart, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Kevin Jonas, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more.

