TalkShopLive and Rolling Stone Partner for Shoppable Livestream Concert featuring Singer/Songwriter and Oscar-Nominated Actress Kate Hudson

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video commerce and retail media enablement platform TalkShopLive announced today that it has partnered with Rolling Stone to simulcast a special living room concert hosted by singer/songwriter and Oscar-nominated actress, Kate Hudson, whose debut album, Glorious, arrives May 17. The event marks TalkShopLive's first-ever collaboration with the storied magazine.

At 8 p.m. Eastern on May 17, viewers will be taken inside Hudson's home where they can watch the shoppable simulcast interview and concert via Hudson's Instagram feed, Facebook page, RollingStone.com, TalkShop.Live and across the TalkShopLive Content Distribution Network. Hudson will offer autographed CDs and Vinyl of Glorious along with album-themed merchandise.

Hudson announced her debut album last month, stating, "I have been writing songs my whole life and have always dreamed of putting out a record. That time is now." She spoke about her lifelong musical journey on CBS Sunday Morning last week.

"Rolling Stone is the authority on music and entertainment features, and we are thrilled to partner with them for this special livestream concert by the incredible Kate Hudson," says TalkShopLive Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Moore. "We've built our platform for media moments just like this, where consumers can engage in premium video content accompanied with a frictionless shopping experience. This event, using our Shoppable Simulcast feature, further proves why talent, brands, publishers, and retailers use TalkShopLive to reach as many customers as possible across a multitude of destinations."

<div class='tsl-container' data-type='show' data-modus='OBCyN-X17LgW' data-view='default' /> <script async crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://embed.talkshop.live/embed.js"></script>

The livestream showcases TalkShopLive's newest innovation which allows any TalkShopLive stream to be simulcasted on a seller's Instagram account while still keeping the shopping element intact. The Instagram integration comes after TalkShopLive launched its Shoppable Simulcast product and first destination with Meta on Facebook.

Shoppable Simulcast allows sellers to stream to multiple destinations at once, including Instagram and Facebook. Once live (up to four pages simultaneously), the Instagram and Facebook followers of retailers, brands, publishers, and talent receive an alert, giving customers the ability to watch and shop directly within the social networks at the same time. Viewers who comment 'BUY' on the show will receive a DM or Facebook message with direct links to instantly purchase products without ever needing to leave the shopping experience. Shoppable Simulcast amplifies the already expansive TalkShopLive Distribution Network by enabling sellers to connect with their customers wherever they are.

Recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies and winner of AdExchanger's 2023 "Best Early-Stage Technology Company'' award, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

The startup has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart, Target and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Zayn, Reneé Rapp, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

