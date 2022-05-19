TALKSHOPLIVE BOOSTS ITS EXECUTIVE RANKS WITH THE HIRING OF TRADESY CO-FOUNDER AS CTO AND UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE'S DIGITAL MARKETING VP AS VP OF MARKETING

The leading livestream shopping platform brings on top-tier talent amid period of expansive internal and industry growth

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkshoplive , the most adoptable livestream buying and selling platform for anyone anywhere, announces today the addition of two executives from leading technology and entertainment companies, who will be taking on instrumental roles in the continued growth of the company. John Hall, Co-Founder of Tradesy has been tapped as Chief Technology Officer and Tony Grotticelli, most recently Universal Music Group Nashville's Vice President of Digital Marketing, will be taking on a similar position at talkshoplive. The hires are tasked with moving forward the company's goal of major expansion, aiming to increase the team by 300% by the end of 2023. Hall and Grotticelli join talkshoplive at a pivotal moment, providing their collective expertise in helping to further enhance the easiest and most collaborative live shopping platform available.

"The best in retail, publishing and beyond are choosing TalkShopLive as their livestream shopping solution and we are committed to growing and scaling this company by hiring the best executives in their respective fields to meet the needs of our partners," said Bryan Moore, CEO & Co-Founder of talkshoplive. "We want to work with people who not only bring a high level of expertise but those with passion and a desire to win. We have found all of that and so much more in John and Tony. I couldn't be more confident in what their additions to this stellar team means for the future of this company."

As a seasoned startup technology leader, Hall will manage and lead TalkShopLive's technology needs and accelerate the development of key product offerings. The incoming CTO's background largely revolves around automation, creating frictionless experiences and using technology for consumer ease. Beyond co-founding Tradesy and serving as its Chief Technology Officer, Hall previously managed SEM management system CPCLogic, a fully automated keyboard bidding system and its portfolio of over 100,000 keywords optimizing digital ad efforts for their domains and enterprise clients, resulting in tremendous revenue growth. Hall also previously served as the Director of Technology at Cars.com, where he managed multiple domains, millions of MAUs and developed a system where interested buyers were directly connected to its customer network of OEMs. Both NewCars.com (Cars.com) and Tradesy (Vestiaire Collective) were acquired, in part due to Hall's expertise that allowed him to boast a community of 23 million patrons, and a gross merchandise value exceeding $1 billion.

"The live shopping space is going to be immense, with video as a point-of-sale tool becoming a key commerce strategy that combines technology with retail for a unique consumer experience," said John Hall, Chief Technology Officer of talkshoplive. "The value that talkshoplive provides is tremendous and I am excited to help refine and buildmore innovative features for all users. I know that this team and company have what it takes to reach our shared goals of being the best-in-class."

Grotticelli joins talkshoplive with over a decade of expertise in digital marketing,advertising and ecommerce. He has worked in the entertainment industry alongside a robust roster of high-profile clients, including Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Roy Orbison, Kacey Musgraves, , Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Fall Out Boy and Sam Hunt. During his time at Universal Music Group Nashville, Grotticelli co-led the digital marketing team. He also oversaw the development of the label's ecommerce and merchandising strategy, fan clubs and VIP ticketing. Grotticelli will oversee marketing, advertising, and B2C opportunities for talkshoplive's current and future partnerships.

"Talkshoplive isn't just about live shopping, but about bringing real value and moments to its customers and partners," said Tony Grotticelli, Vice President of Marketing at talkshoplive. "As a technology-first company, talkshoplive has become the industry leader. The platform executes partner and consumer value-focused strategies beyond anyone else in the market, which is what drove me to want to join the company after seeing incredible success with my own clients. I'm eager to continue adding to talkshoplive's already considerable rolodex of high-profile partner brands and look forward to contributing to solidifying talkshoplive's place at the top of the industry."

Talkshoplive's revenue increased by 810% from 2020 to 2021, with 2022 Q2 tracking 730% higher than the previous year. Helping drive this growth is the company's proprietary technology, allowing streams to be embedded across multiple platforms with checkout that does not require viewers to click away from the content they are enjoying. Through its availability on publisher sites, retailer pages, social media platforms and more, talkshoplive is able to provide scalable solutions that meet consumer demands, connect the retail landscape and push heavily in marketing and automation. Talkshoplive has quickly become a go-to solution for major brands, A-list celebrities, creators and small business owners to host livestream shopping experiences – with growing commitments from retailers who see the benefits of the platform's seamless technology. Household staples including Walmart, Procter & Gamble and Best Buy, as well as major media publishers like Buzzfeed, Conde Nast and Hearst, are among the many companies actively producing shoppable live content on the platform.

ABOUT TALKSHOPLIVE

Talkshoplive®, a leader in live social commerce, provides ease of use, transparency and patent pending proprietary technology allowing customers to purchase products within the video player on any embedded site, turning every video into point-of-sale. The platform is open to businesses of all sizes as well as creators looking to develop their own immersive, livestream shopping experiences. Talkshoplive® additionally operates as a full-service online storefront complete with order management, pre-paid shipping labels and customer data. All talkshoplive® shows can be shared to play live within websites and social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, allowing sellers to directly engage with followers.

The company was founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister Tina Moore.

The company's latest valuation was $74 million with funding from venture capital firm Raine Ventures; Spero Ventures; Matt Blank, former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports and former president of Turner; Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, founder of Vivre and V by Eva and an adviser to Raine Group; Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons (owner of fashion retailer Fred Segal); Andrew Rosen, founder of Theory; Austin Rosen, founder of Electric Feel Entertainment; and Richard Rosenblatt, founder of Whip Media, Demand Media, Intermix and iMall.

