talkshoplive® Raises a $3 Million Seed Round from Spero Ventures to Scale the TSL Livestream "Shopatainment" Network

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- talkshoplive® (TSL), a Los Angeles-based livestream commerce company, announced today that it has closed a $3 million seed round of financing led by Spero Ventures LLC, to further scale the livestream network. The financing will accelerate the expansion of talkshoplive product management and technical teams, meet increased demand from sellers and customers, and scale the network worldwide.

Founded in 2018 by brother and sister team Bryan and Tina Moore, talkshoplive is a livestream commerce network and app with patent pending technology that allows transactions to be processed within an embeddable video player anywhere it exists. talkshoplive is home to more than 3,000 small businesses that are actively using the talkshoplive network to connect with and sell to customers. With talkshoplive, buying and selling has never been more interactive or entertaining.

"We are so incredibly proud and honored to be partnering with Spero Ventures for the next phase of talkshoplive's journey," said Bryan Moore, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of talkshoplive. "Spero's commerce marketplace, data, and technology experience is strategic to talkshoplive's network and community expansion. We are looking forward to growing faster together with the Spero team."

In addition to talkshoplive's thriving small businesses community, the network has captured a growing list of leading brands seeking to reach customers through livestreams, including Fred Segal, Guthy Renker, Best Buy, and Kathy Ireland Worldwide. talkshoplive entertainment and publishing partners include ReaderLink, Harper Collins, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Macmillan, Universal Music Group and Ingram Entertainment.

"From the moment we met the talkshoplive team, we were impressed with their focus on enabling SMB's with a new, creative, innovative way to build their businesses. talkshoplive also innovates on the marketplace model with a way for buyers to truly engage with the sellers, get to know them, and experience shopping in a whole new way. We are incredibly excited by the community that is taking shape at talkshoplive and are thrilled to be working with Bryan, Tina, and the TSL team as they grow their community and the marketplace," added Shripriya Mahesh, Founding Partner at Spero Ventures.

Joining with small businesses and global brands, talkshoplive additionally has engaged a differentiated community of iconic influencers who have their own talkshoplive channels to sell everything from music, to books, to cosmetics, and more. Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tim McGraw, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Jenna Dewan, Trisha Yearwood, and Giada De Laurentiis have connected and transacted with customers on talkshoplive. Highlights from these episodes can be found through the embeddable video here: https://vimeo.com/512710299

The talkshoplive network and app offer a full range of services for both buyers and sellers - from live show creation to order processing, to ease of shipping and payouts. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and engaging with customers in real-time through the live chat feature. The highlighted items are available for purchase utilizing a one-click "buy" button, conveniently located within the live video. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows.

About talkshoplive®

With talkshoplive®, buying and selling has never been more interactive or entertaining. talkshoplive® is the leading livestream commerce network and distribution vehicle with a patent pending embeddable video player containing sales execution, allowing transactions to be processed within the video player anywhere it exists. The network and app offer a full range of services for both buyers and sellers - from live show creation to order processing, to ease of shipping and payouts.

SOURCE talkshoplive

Related Links

talkshop.live

