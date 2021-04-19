Talkshoplive To Celebrate Asian Entrepreneurs And Raise Funds For "Stop AAPI Hate" Through #ShopAsian Week Beginning April 19th

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkshoplive® today announced their commitment to support and celebrate the unique diversity that makes up all communities through their #ShopAsian week which will showcase and shine light on Asian entrepreneurs and Asian-owned businesses.

With the curation of hand-picked products and founders by a longtime talkshoplive entrepreneur, Chef Katie Chin, #ShopAsian week kicks off April 19th and stands to support all businesses, giving them the vehicle to thrive. In addition, every #ShopAsian show will feature a donate button (in addition to products for purchase) where shoppers can donate directly to Stop AAPI Hate, a center which tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

"We are thrilled to invite Asian-owned businesses to join us the week of April 19th to showcase their products, tell their stories and connect shoppers from around the world," says Bryan Moore, CEO & Co-Founder of talkshoplive. "We will be continuing to showcase Asian-owned businesses throughout the year so stay tuned for more dates."

Participating Asian-owned brands include:

Monday, April 19th - 6:00pmPT/9pmET

Salivation Snackfoods/Chef Katie Chin: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/6878?utm_source=home&utm_medium=tsl&utm_campaign=salivationsnackfoods

Tuesday, April 20th – 5:30pmPT/8:30pmET

Chef Martin Yan/Chef Katie Chin: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/6871?utm_source=home&utm_medium=tsl&utm_campaign=yancancook

Wednesday, April 21st –7:00pmPT/10pmET

Sandra Hsu #shareyourasianstory/Chef Katie Chin: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/6776

Thursday, April 22nd

Purlisse – 4:30pmPT/7:30pmET: https://talkshop.live/channels/purlisse

Kaya Essentials - 5:30pmPT/8:30pmET: https://talkshop.live/channels/kayaessentials

Saturday, April 24th -5:00pmPT/8:00pmET

Kimlai Yingling: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/6890?utm_source=home&utm_medium=tsl&utm_campaign=kimlaiyingling

Sunday, April 25th –12:00pmPT/3:00pmET

Lela Lee / Angry Little Girl: https://talkshop.live/streaming-content/6768?utm_source=home&utm_medium=tsl&utm_campaign=angrylittlegirls

Date TBD:

ChokChok Skin: https://talkshop.live/channels/chokchokskin

About talkshoplive®

Talkshoplive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

SOURCE talkshoplive

Related Links

talkshop.live

