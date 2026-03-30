Valley County Approves C-PACE Program to Support Commercial Development and Investment at Tamarack Resort and Across the Region

DONNELLY, Idaho, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley County today approved the establishment of a Commercial Property Assessed Capital Expenditure (C-PACE) program, creating a new financing tool to support commercial development, energy efficiency, and long-term investment across the region.

The vibrant village at Tamarack Resort.

Authorized under Idaho Code Title 67, Chapter 38, the C-PACE program allows owners of commercial, industrial, agricultural, and multifamily properties to access private, long-term financing for qualifying improvements, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and resiliency projects. The financing is repaid through a voluntary assessment on the property, with no use of public funds and no financial obligation to the County.

"Today's approval gives Valley County a powerful, market-based tool to support responsible growth and investment," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack Resort. "We will be deploying C-PACE as part of the capital stack for upcoming hotel and mixed-use development at Tamarack. It allows us to move forward more efficiently and creates a compelling opportunity for additional investment aligned with the resort's long-term vision."

The program was approved following a public hearing and the adoption of a resolution establishing the C-PACE framework and program guidebook. C-PACE financing is entirely voluntary and is provided by private capital providers. Valley County's role is limited to administering the program and recording the assessment, with no pledge of public funds or credit.

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

406-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT