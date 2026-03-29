Tamarack Resort Hosts Two Weekends of High-Energy RMSHA Snowmobile Races

Elite snowmobile athletes, lift-served viewing, and immersive on-mountain action highlight two consecutive weekends of RMSHA competition at Tamarack Resort.

TAMARACK, Idaho, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort welcomed the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association (RMSHA) this weekend for the first of two action-packed weekends of snowmobile hillclimb racing, drawing top athletes and spectators from across the region. The second weekend of races takes place once again at Tamarack Resort on April 3-4, 2026.

2026 RMSHA Round 1 at Tamarack Resort, photo by Joaquin Trevelline of Expressive Medias

Set against Tamarack's 2,800 vertical feet of terrain, competitors took on a fast, technical course up the Spine and Tango ski trails, delivering high-flying and high-speed finishes throughout the weekend. The event featured a wide range of competitors, with both youth and adult riders competing across multiple divisions. Top performances included standout finishes from Ilya Pearl Edwards of Ennis, Montana; Garth Kaufman of Alta Wyoming; and Keith Curtis of Dillon, Montana—highlighting the range of talent competing at this premier stop on the RMSHA circuit.

New this year, Tamarack expanded the spectator experience by offering lift-served viewing via the Summit Express. Guests and spectators rode the chairlift while watching amateur and professional snowmobile racers climb the course, hit jumps, and navigate technical terrain right below the lift—creating a uniquely immersive race experience.

"This event brings an incredible level of energy to the mountain, and we're so grateful to be working with a partner like RMSHA" said Kara Finley, COO of Tamarack Resort. "These races are a great showcase of both elite competition and the unique spectator experience Tamarack offers." Near the Summit Express and the starting gate, Mid Mountain Lodge served as the central hub for the event, offering guests access to food, beverages, live music, and live coverage of the snowmobile races through FloRacing.

The excitement continues next weekend as RMSHA returns to Tamarack for round two of the hillclimb races. The resort encourages regional riders and community members to come try their hand in the Local's division on Saturday, April 4—offering a unique opportunity to compete against each other for prizes on a professional snowmobile course. Spectators are invited to join for the second week of races and experience the thrill of live racing in a truly one-of-a-kind mountain setting.

Make it a full weekend by celebrating Easter at Tamarack, with a festive Easter Brunch at The Reserve, followed by a family-friendly Easter Egg Hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and seasonal crafts—creating the perfect complement to the high-energy race atmosphere.

Guests looking to plan their visit can book lodging and reserve brunch for next weekend at tamarackidaho.com

Download 2026 RMSHA Round 1 at Tamarack Resort Photos

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,610 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit www.tamarackidaho.com

About Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association

The Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association (RMSHA), often referred to as "RIM-SHAW," is an organization that creates, operates, and manages snowmobile Hillclimb racing events in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. Our drivers, sponsors, racers, promoters, venues, and the board of directors put on events to bring viewers the very best in snowmobile Hillclimb competitions. We are a membership organization with 200+ active racing members on an annual basis from far and wide, including racers from the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, to as far away as Minnesota and Canada. For more information, visit www.rmsha.com

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

406-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT