Tamarack Resort Presents the Miracle Pop-Up Holiday Bar

Miracle, the internationally recognized pop-up concept, is known for its kitschy mugs and collectible glassware. At Tamarack, the event takes on a mountain twist—complete with a cozy lodge, over-the-top Christmas ambiance, and après ski experience.

The Miracle Bar at Tamarack Resort will be open daily from 4-8pm. Guests can enjoy the resort's full lineup of seasonal activities and kick off their ski season with great drinks and an immersive holiday atmosphere. The Lodge at Osprey Meadows has been turned into a holiday retreat—cozy, inviting, and entertaining for everyone. Experience The Miracle Bar at Tamarack Resort and kick off your ski season with festive style.

The Miracle Bar at Tamarack Resort Holiday Pop-Up Bar | Nov. 17 – Dec. 31

Located in The Lodge at Osprey Meadows, Tamarack Resort, 4-8pm daily

More details at https://tamarackidaho.com/dining/miracle-bar-pop-up

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,610 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations, and real estate, visit tamarackidaho.com .

About Miracle

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. With kitschy holiday décor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you've ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch in the holiday spirit. https://www.miraclepopup.com/

Media Contact:

Zander Smith

406-381-6743

[email protected]

SOURCE Tamarack Resort