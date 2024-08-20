FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered hospitality marketing technology company, in collaboration with Hyatt, today announced the global rollout of Hyatt's Event Experience Guide, a digital resource for meeting and event planners. The Event Experience Guide is part of Together by Hyatt, Hyatt's event philosophy designed to ensure customers feel more cared for, more efficient, more impactful, and more intentional. With Together by Hyatt, Hyatt hotels are helping to create seamless experiences and deliver more connected meetings and events, with customers at the heart of it all.

Tambourine and Hyatt Expand Event Planner Experience with Global Rollout

Launched in April 2023 and guided by Hyatt's purpose of care, the Event Experience Guide serves to streamline communications between hotel sales and event teams and meeting planners. The Event Experience Guide offers customized property-specific planning resources, including curated food and beverage menus unique to each location, carefully assembled "Sustainability Fact Sheets," time-saving Event Success Guidelines, and much more. After phased pilots in regions across the world, Hyatt anticipates that Hyatt properties with medium-to-large meeting and event spaces will adopt the Event Experience Guide by the end of 2026.

"Our Event Experience Guides are created to simplify event planning and execution by making information accessible in one convenient location," said Steve Enselein, Senior Vice President of Events at Hyatt. "This global rollout underscores our commitment to enhancing the event planning process across our properties worldwide."

"From ideation to product development to rollout, the collaborative atmosphere between Hyatt's Corporate Events Team and Tambourine's Global Hotels Division has been instrumental," said Jeff Spaccio, Executive Vice President of Global Hotel Brands at Tambourine. "We're grateful to continue to work alongside Hyatt to improve the event planning process."

Hyatt first collaborated with Tambourine in 2022 for property-level digital marketing services in the U.S. and Latin America, including paid media, SEO, and social media. Building on this collaboration, Hyatt teamed up with Tambourine's Global Hotel Brands division for the Event Experience Guide initiative in 2023. This division is dedicated to managing software and developing tailored solutions for brands like Hyatt on a global scale.

The Event Experience Guide is the first project in a series of anticipated collaborations between Hyatt and Tambourine to improve the event planning and communication process both internally and externally.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 78 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Media Contact: Hannah Trefry, [email protected]

