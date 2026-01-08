Tambourine and Settlers Hospitality Partner to Transform Digital Portfolio with Nine New Websites

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the global leader in hotel marketing technology, announced the successful completion of a comprehensive digital overhaul for Settlers Hospitality, a leading independent hospitality group based in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. The collaboration brought to life a fully reimagined online ecosystem spanning nine websites across the group's collection of boutique hotels, restaurants, retail businesses, and corporate brand.

Settlers Hospitality and Tambourine

The multi-site project unified Settlers Hospitality's online presence by enhancing guest interaction, streamlining content management, and weaving the brand's unique narrative through compelling visual storytelling. Tambourine's work brought design consistency and storytelling cohesion across the portfolio, from its historic inns to its lifestyle destinations.

"This partnership represents everything Tambourine stands for: long-term collaboration, unified design, and technology that drives commercial performance," said Ben Davidson, Vice President of Strategy at Tambourine. "Settlers Hospitality is deeply rooted in its community and committed to authenticity. Our goal was to capture that sense of place while creating a seamless, high-performing user experience across every brand touchpoint."

The newly launched portfolio includes:

Settlers Hospitality , The Chestnut Inn , Gorgeous Floral , Hawley Silk Mill , Hotel Anthracite , Ledges Hotel , The Sayre Mansion , The Settlers Inn , and Silver Birches .

"Tambourine understood the heart of our brand from day one," said Barbara Toolan, Director of Marketing at Settlers Hospitality. "They captured the spirit of who we are—a boutique hotel and restaurant concept dedicated to historic preservation, community engagement and creating memorable experiences for our guests."

Through its partnership with Tambourine, Settlers Hospitality continues to strengthen its legacy of innovation and excellence, now powered by Tambourine's world-class marketing technology and signature white-glove service.

About Settlers Hospitality

Settlers Hospitality is a boutique hotel and restaurant concept in the Pocono Mountains, Catskills, New York, Scranton and Lehigh Valley dedicated to creating authentic guest experiences rooted in community, sustainability, and service. Its diverse portfolio includes boutique hotels, award-winning restaurants, retail operations, and event venues throughout the Pocono Mountains and beyond. Learn more at settlershospitality.com .

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in 47 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

Media Contact: Hannah Trefry, Director of Corporate Marketing, [email protected]

