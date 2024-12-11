FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, a global leader in digital marketing technology, has officially opened its new Latin America (LATAM) headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia.

This milestone reflects Tambourine's dedication to serving the region's thriving hospitality sector with innovative technology and custom marketing solutions.

Tambourine Expands Presence in LATAM with New Bogotá Headquarters

Located in Bogotá's dynamic business district at Calle 96 #10-72, the spacious 14,000-square-foot office more than doubles the size of its previous LATAM headquarters. Designed to foster collaboration and creativity, the new space features an open layout and modern work zones.

"Our Bogotá office serves as the gateway to Latin America," said Rafael Cardozo, CEO of Tambourine. "This expansion underscores our commitment to supporting the region's growth and success."

With ample space to support a growing team, the new headquarters positions Tambourine to expand its talent base while strengthening its presence in the LATAM market.

"These offices are home to some of the world's most talented hospitality marketing professionals," said Juan Fernando Castro, Chief Operating Officer, LATAM, Tambourine. "It's exciting to provide our team with a space that matches their talent and dedication."

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

