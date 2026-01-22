Tambourine Launches Tambourine One: Website & Booking Engine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the global leader in hotel marketing technology, today announced the launch of Tambourine One, a powerful new all-in-one solution that unifies Tambourine's hotel website technology and booking engine. Designed to help hotels and resorts drive more direct bookings, Tambourine One creates a faster, more intuitive booking experience while eliminating fees that have long burdened hoteliers.

Tambourine One

Built to simplify the path to booking, Tambourine One delivers enterprise-grade website and booking engine technology through a single integrated experience. By streamlining how guests discover and book, the solution helps more travelers convert in fewer steps while dramatically lowering costs through zero hotel booking engine transaction fees and a suite of built-in features that typically require multiple vendors and thousands of dollars in monthly spend.

"With Tambourine One, we remove friction at every turn, helping more travelers book in fewer steps," said Mekell Barker, SVP of Account Service, Hotels at Tambourine. "We're dramatically lowering the cost of distribution for hotels by eliminating transaction fees and bundling high-value capabilities directly into the platform. The result is better performance, lower costs, and a more sustainable direct-booking strategy for our clients."

Tambourine One key features include:

No booking engine transaction fees—absolutely no monthly transaction fees on room bookings

Mobile wallets built in—improve mobile conversion with Google Pay and Apple Pay

Room & air packaging built in—offer the same bundled experiences travelers find on OTAs

Native website personalization built in—replace outdated third-party personalization tools

Website accessibility protection built in—stay fully indemnified from accessibility complaints

Travel insurance built in—add real value and convenience for guests

AI-enabled CMS front-end editing built in—the easiest way to make updates to your website

Native video placements built in—showcase top visual assets at no additional cost

Unlimited website updates built in—never pay hourly fees for website changes

Switching to Tambourine One is straightforward. Existing Tambourine clients can upgrade at no additional cost, with both new and existing customers realizing thousands of dollars in monthly cost savings by eliminating booking engine transaction fees and replacing multiple third-party tools.

Hotels and resorts are supported by dedicated onboarding and content optimization teams to ensure a smooth launch, backed by Tambourine's hallmark account service delivered by real hospitality experts focused on driving results, reducing complexity, and maximizing long-term value.

For more information about Tambourine One, visit tambourine.com/one

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

