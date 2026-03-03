The End of Booking Engine Fees: Tambourine Redefines Hotel Profitability

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the global leader in hotel marketing technology, today announced a strategic shift in hotel profitability with the recent launch of Tambourine One. Designed to help hotels and resorts drive more direct bookings, Tambourine One creates a faster, more intuitive booking experience while eliminating fees that have long burdened hoteliers.

Tambourine One eliminates booking engine fees.

For hotel operators and owners, Tambourine One represents a significant reduction in the cost of distribution. The platform delivers enterprise-grade technology while realizing thousands of dollars in monthly cost savings for both new and existing customers. These savings are achieved by eliminating booking engine transaction fees and consolidating a suite of premium features that typically require multiple third-party vendors.

"We're dramatically lowering the cost of distribution for hotels by eliminating transaction fees and bundling high-value capabilities directly into the Tambourine One platform," said Mekell Barker, SVP of Account Service, Hotels at Tambourine. "The result is better performance, lower costs, and a more sustainable direct-booking strategy for our clients."

Tambourine One addresses the hidden costs of hotel digital marketing by providing built-in capabilities that usually command high monthly retainers or hourly fees:

Zero Transaction Fees: Absolutely no monthly transaction fees on room bookings.





Vendor Consolidation: Native website personalization and travel insurance are built in, replacing expensive third-party solutions.





Built-in Accessibility Protection: Website accessibility protection is included, keeping hotels indemnified from accessibility complaints without extra vendor costs.





Maintenance Savings: Includes unlimited website updates, ensuring hotels never pay hourly fees for standard website changes.





Includes unlimited website updates, ensuring hotels never pay hourly fees for standard website changes. High-Impact Design Features: AI-enabled CMS access, front-end editing, and native video placements allow for easy high-end visual storytelling at no additional cost.

Tambourine One offers a seamless path to increased profitability for all hoteliers. For existing clients, the upgrade is available at no additional cost, providing an immediate boost to the bottom line. For new clients, the platform eliminates the burden of transaction fees and multiple third-party vendor costs, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective direct-booking strategy from day one.

For more information on how Tambourine One reduces distribution costs, visit tambourine.com/one.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and now reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach—solving complex problems with elegant, high-performing solutions. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

