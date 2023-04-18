Tambourine Video Production Wins Six Platinum Viddy Awards

The platinum award recognizes projects that the judges deem are written, produced, shot, and edited in an exceptional manner.

Enjoy Tambourine's platinum awarded-winning videos:

"It is a great privilege to receive six Platinum Viddy Awards," said Paige Bloom, Director of Content Marketing & Production, Tambourine. "All of the hard work and passion that goes into planning, prepping, producing, filming, and editing is worth it to create beautiful videos that inspire and attract travelers from around the world."

Visit viddyawards.com for the complete list of Platinum and Gold winners.

About The Viddy Awards:

The Viddy Awards was founded as the Videographer Awards in Dallas, Texas in 1995 by a group of videographers, editors, producers, writers, and directors. Their mission was to honor excellence in all aspects of video production. Over the years, the competition attracted tens of thousands of entries from over 100 countries, making it one of the largest competitions in film and video history.

About Tambourine:

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners. Visit tambourine.com for more information.

