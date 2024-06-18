Tambourine Welcomes Paul Freudenthaler as Chief Financial Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Freudenthaler as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

In his role, Paul will leverage his extensive financial expertise to drive strategic financial planning and execution, supporting Tambourine's continued growth trajectory.

Paul Freudenthaler, CFO, Tambourine

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Tambourine as our Chief Financial Officer," said Rafael Cardozo, CEO of Tambourine. "His deep understanding of international financial operations will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry."

Paul brings with him over three decades of experience in finance, having previously served in various senior leadership roles across diverse industries. His expertise in financial management, risk assessment, and business optimization will be instrumental in driving Tambourine's financial strategy forward. Notably, Paul was recently recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top CFOs to watch , highlighting his exceptional contributions to the field.

"I am excited to join Tambourine and contribute to the company's continued success," said Paul Freudenthaler. "Tambourine's commitment to innovation and excellence in digital marketing presents an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive sustainable growth and create value for all of our stakeholders."

About Tambourine

Tambourine is an award-winning digital marketing firm driving demand, revenue, and brand awareness for the hospitality world since 1994. The company continues to shake up the industry with custom-integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. Tambourine's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to its core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

