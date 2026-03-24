Tammy Deschler of YMX Logistics Named a 2026 "Top Woman to Watch in Trucking" by Women in Trucking Association

Honored for Outstanding Industry Contribution, Excellence in Leadership, and Championing the Advancement of Women in Transportation

HENDERSON, Nev., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics , a national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, announced today that Tammy Deschler has been recognized by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) as a 2026 Top Woman to Watch in Trucking.

This recognition honors professionals who have demonstrated significant career accomplishments while supporting the WIT mission of encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry, addressing industry challenges, and promoting the success of its members.

Tammy Deschler - 2026 Top Women To Watch in Trucking

Deschler was selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees representing leaders across the transportation and logistics industry. Having worked in multiple roles from spotter to truck driver, she now serves as a Field Operations and Safety Specialist at YMX Logistics, where she plays a critical role in ensuring that the rigorous safety, operational discipline, and performance standards defined within YMX's Yard Operating System (YOS) are consistently executed across complex, multi-site yard environments.

"Being named a 'Top Woman to Watch' reflects Tammy's commitment to excellence and her ability to lead by example in demanding operating environments," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "Her work ensures that our Yard Operating System (YOS) standards are precisely executed every day in the field. We are proud to have her representing YMX and the industry."

The recognition carries added significance for the YMX leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, Erin Mitchell, received the same honor in 2025.

"Having received this award last year, I know the level of discipline and leadership it takes to earn this recognition," said Mitchell. "Tammy has a unique ability to translate our data-driven culture into meaningful outcomes for our teams and our customers. It is inspiring to see her recognized for the leader she is, and I am proud to see YMX represented on this list for a second consecutive year."

As part of the honor, Deschler will be featured in the upcoming edition of Redefining the Road magazine and will be formally recognized during the 2026 Accelerate! Conference & Expo, taking place October 25–28 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

"I am deeply honored to be included among such accomplished professionals," said Deschler. "The Women In Trucking Association provides an important platform for advancement, and I am proud to be part of an industry that continues to create opportunities for women to lead and make an impact."

For more information about the Women In Trucking Association and the Top Women to Watch in Trucking program, visit www.womenintrucking.org .

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in optimized and sustainable yard logistics, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable, high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies across North America in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Cell: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics