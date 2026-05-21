Recognition highlights YMX's leadership in sustainable fleet operations and in deploying EV yard trucks to support decarbonized yard logistics across the U.S.

HENDERSON, Nev., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national third-party logistics provider specializing in integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, has received the 2026 Green Fleet Award from Heavy Duty Trucking. The annual recognition honors fleet operators demonstrating measurable progress, operational excellence, and leadership in sustainable transportation.

YMX Logistics Receives 2026 Top Green Fleet Award From Heavy Duty Trucking YMX Logistics

YMX Logistics deploys high-capacity electric yard trucks in demanding 24/7 environments across major logistics hubs and manufacturing facilities nationwide. At the center of YMX Logistics' sustainability strategy is its autonomous Yard Operating System (YOS), which connects physical operations with digital intelligence to improve throughput, reduce bottlenecks and dwell time, optimize asset utilization, lower operating costs, and support emissions reduction initiatives across complex yard environments.

The recognition follows YMX Logistics' receipt of the 2026 Leading Off-Road Fleet Award at ACT Expo earlier this month, reinforcing the company's continued investment in fleet electrification and yard optimization. Over the last twelve months, YMX Logistics doubled its zero-emission yard truck footprint across customer operations nationwide.

"We see many companies investing in electric yard trucks without fully realizing the operational value they expected," says Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "You can easily add zero-emission vehicles to your yard operations, but that alone does not guarantee operational outcomes. One of the main reasons YMX operates one of the most successful EV yard truck programs in the country is its Yard Operating System, which integrates electrification into a broader operational framework that continuously optimizes execution, asset utilization, and operational flow to maximize performance, improve uptime, and successfully scale EV operations across complex enterprise environments."

"Electric yard operations introduce an entirely different level of operational complexity," says Erin Mitchell, COO of YMX Logistics. "Success depends on how well organizations coordinate execution across people, equipment, infrastructure, and workflows. Our focus has been building an operational model that allows customers to scale sustainability initiatives without sacrificing reliability, throughput, or service performance."

For the full list of winners, visit https://www.truckinginfo.com/articles/top-green-fleets-2026-how-fleets-are-reducing-emissions-in-the-real-world

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability, and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit YMX Logistics.

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For More Information, Contact:

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SOURCE YMX Logistics