YMX Logistics Named a 2026 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

Recognition highlights YMX's leadership in sustainable yard operations through innovation, electrification, and optimization

HENDERSON, Nev., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a leading national provider of integrated yard logistics for enterprise shippers, today announced it has been named a 2026 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics. The annual recognition honors 75 organizations that demonstrate leadership in advancing sustainable supply chain and logistics practices while delivering measurable value to customers.

YMX Logistics - EV Fleet YMX Logistics - G75 Top Green Supply Chain Partner

The recognition follows a series of recent industry awards highlighting YMX's leadership in sustainable fleet operations and electrification. Earlier this month, YMX received the ACT Expo Fleet Award for Leadership in Electric Yard Operations and was also named a 2026 Top Green Fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine.

Through its autonomous Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX integrates electrification into its teams' day-to-day activities, aligning yard workflows, charging infrastructure, and energy management strategies to maximize the performance of electric yard trucks at customer sites. By treating EV adoption as part of a system rather than a standalone initiative, YMX helps customers improve utilization, reduce energy costs, and accelerate progress toward sustainability targets.

"Sustainability is often discussed as an environmental initiative, but for many supply chain leaders it has become a business resilience strategy," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "Rising fuel costs, market volatility, and increasing pressure to improve efficiency are forcing organizations to rethink how they operate. At YMX, we believe the most sustainable operations are also the most efficient. By reducing waste, improving asset utilization, optimizing yard flow, and expanding electrification through our Yard Operating System, we help customers build operations that are more resilient, predictable, and environmentally responsible."

"Our customers are no longer asking whether sustainability matters. They are asking how to achieve it without compromising performance," said Erin Mitchell, COO of YMX Logistics. "The answer is not found in any single technology or equipment investment. It comes from creating a disciplined operating model that improves visibility, eliminates inefficiencies, and aligns operational execution with long-term business objectives. This recognition reflects the work our teams do every day to help enterprise shippers create measurable environmental and operational improvements across their networks."

The annual G75 Green Supply Chain Partner list serves as a trusted resource for shippers seeking logistics providers that demonstrate measurable environmental stewardship and a commitment to sustainable supply chain practices. For more information, please visit inboundlogistics.com.

ABOUT YMX

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions. Through its Yard Operating System (YOS), YMX helps enterprise shippers improve visibility, execution, safety, sustainability, and operational performance across complex distribution and manufacturing networks. For more information, visit ymxlogistics.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

Mobile: (404) 421-8497

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE YMX Logistics