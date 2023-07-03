Tammy Taylor, Advantum CEO, Recognized as one of the Top Women in Health IT to Know in 2023

Becker's Healthcare acknowledges Taylor's influence in the 2023 edition of its "Women in Health IT to Know" list

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tammy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Advantum Health, an industry-leading practice revenue management authority, has been recognized by Becker's Healthcare as one of the women executives in healthcare technology to watch in 2023.

The healthcare industry is becoming more diverse as a whole, and women are increasingly represented in the health IT field, leading healthcare organizations into a new age of digital transformation.

Becker's Healthcare, the media company responsible for compiling the list, is the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list and curated it to highlight the great work of women in health IT throughout the nation.

Philip Lewis of Fulcrum Equity Partners, Chairman of the Advantum Health Board of Directors, congratulated Taylor saying, "Tammy is a talented and multi-faceted healthtech leader, with the proven ability to direct strategy, drive efficient operations, and capitalize on opportunities for development and growth. On behalf of the Advantum Board of Directors, I congratulate Tammy on this recognition and look forward to our continued success at Advantum Health."

Tammy Taylor's career has spanned over 30 years leading large health system revenue cycle teams with a focus on tech-enabled service delivery. She has held senior positions in corporate compliance, hospital and physician revenue cycle, and large group practice management, and proudly served in the United States Navy.

The team at Advantum Health celebrates all the women on the 2023 list who are actively helping to improve healthcare using technology. Their work is instrumental to the elevation of the patient journey, the standardization of processes, and the implementation of novel telehealth initiatives.

