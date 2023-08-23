Tampa Bay Tech Firm DirectMail2.0 Racks Up Accolades on Pace for Record-Setting Year, Prepares to Enter AI Market

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing technology firm DirectMail2.0, known for enhancing direct mail campaigns through omnichannel marketing and the integration of digital platforms, recently found itself racking up awards and appearing on some of the nation's most notable business lists — all as the company is once again on pace to break revenue records with its seventh straight year of double-digit growth.

The rest of the year promises next-level advances for DirectMail2.0 as the company finalizes preparations to enter the AI market with DM20.ai, an industry-first predictive analytics platform built to improve omnichannel marketing results through machine learning. It will show marketers in real time the steps they can take to lift response rate through historical results and AI-generated models, greatly improving the likelihood that every campaign will be successful.

Among DirectMail2.0's recent accomplishments is its third straight appearance in as many years on the Inc. 5000 list, Inc. Magazine's long-standing ranking of America's 5,000 fastest-growing privately owned businesses over a three-year period. In just their third year of eligibility, DirectMail2.0 has made the list every year since becoming eligible, this year coming in at #3318 with 152% three-year growth.

The Tampa Bay Fast 50, an annual list published by the Tampa Bay Business Journal earlier this month recognizing the fastest-growing companies in the area, also featured DirectMail2.0. With a 2-year revenue growth rate of 85.34% from 2020 to 2022, the marketing tech firm came in at #48 on the Fast 50 list.

To cap off its summer of achievements, DirectMail2.0 was recently honored with a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Award in the Technology category for its TargetMatch campaign bundle, capable of reaching users across all devices within a single household, making attribution for online and offline conversions easy and attainable. Pinnacle Awards are selected by a highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry that evaluate 160+ entries in 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.

"We're ecstatic to have our good work recognized by so many notable and esteemed publishers," said DirectMail2.0 CEO and Co-founder Brad Kugler. "The exciting things we do are ultimately for our clients — printers, mailers, marketing agencies, and their clients — to help them succeed at marketing and reach new levels through an omnichannel approach that's smart, scalable, and results-driven. Being recognized for that work is icing on the cake."

DirectMail2.0's recent growth has been spearheaded by frequent updates to their core omnichannel offerings, which now amount to more than 14 online and offline-integrated technologies, all of which can be bundled together as needed to optimize performance and return. Notable recent developments include an enterprise-level API integration that brings fully responsive, trackable and attributed direct mail campaigns to businesses, agencies and printers of all sizes.

About DirectMail2.0:

DirectMail2.0 (DM20) partners with printers, direct mail service providers and agencies to provide white-label digital add-on services that bring direct mail into the 21st Century with a suite of 14 digital integrations. Since being founded in 2016, DM20 has run 1B pieces of mail through its platform with over 40,000 digitally integrated direct mail campaigns. DM20 has been featured in Forbes, Printing News, Yahoo! Finance, and ranked #1203 on the Inc. 5000 list in 2021 and #2538 in 2022. Visit www.dm20.com for more information and to request a free demo.

