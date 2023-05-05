Tampa General Hospital Names New Senior Vice President of Surgical Services

Kathleen Ulrich, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC has joined the leading academic medical center on the West Coast of Florida from Duke University Health System.

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has named Kathleen Ulrich, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, to the hospital's leadership team as senior vice president of Surgical Services.

Ulrich is an experienced health care professional who brings almost 30 years of nursing expertise to Tampa General. Most recently, she was the assistant vice president of Nursing Perioperative Services at Duke University Health System in Durham, North Carolina. While in this role, Ulrich's responsibilities included clinical, professional and regulatory standards within Perioperative Services, while ensuring services always met the needs of patients, families and team members. She was also responsible for the clinical leadership and management for all functions within Perioperative Services, which includes 106 surgical and procedural rooms.

"As an academic medical center, Tampa General provides patients with innovative and advanced surgical procedures every day. Kate brings a wealth of experience to our world-class surgical services team and will ensure that our patients will be at the forefront of new research and breakthroughs in surgery," said Kelly Cullen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Tampa General.

"I've spent almost three decades as a nurse – almost all of that in Perioperative Services – and my new role at Tampa General is a wonderful opportunity to positively impact the continuum of care for patients," Ulrich said. "This role enables me to look at perioperative care holistically across the health system in a way that can truly improve the lives of our patients, and I'm thrilled to work with the outstanding team at Tampa General to provide world-class care to patients."

Before Duke University Health System, Ulrich gained clinical expertise and a reputation as a leader in her positions at Greenwich Hospital, part of Yale New Haven Health, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, N.Y. She established her nursing experience as a staff nurse at White Plains Hospital, White Plains, N.Y., and Westchester Square Medical Center, Bronx, N.Y. Her work in Perioperative Services began early in her career and has become the focus of it throughout her time in health care.

Nurse Executive Advanced-Board Certified, Ulrich earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. She is a national speaker of best practices in perioperative services and has participated in speaking engagements at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical and other prominent health care conferences throughout her career.

