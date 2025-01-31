Tampa General Hospital's Burn Center Is Now TGH Burn Center: A TECO Partnership

To honor decades of partnership and following a gift to the TGH Foundation, Tampa General's renowned burn center is now TGH Burn Center: A TECO Partnership.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has renamed its prestigious burn center in recognition of years of partnership with Tampa Electric and following a gift to the TGH Foundation. A donor ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Jan. 31, celebrating this newest chapter in Tampa General's partnership with Tampa Electric as the burn center officially became the TGH Burn Center: A TECO Partnership.

"Tampa General Hospital is at the forefront of innovative care for burn patients and this gift to name the TGH Burn Center: A TECO Partnership demonstrates Tampa Electric's significant investment in the community and their health and wellbeing," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "The new name of the Center is a signal of their faith in the impressive work of our teams and will inspire patients for years to come."

"TGH's Burn Center offers life-saving treatments and innovative therapies that make a profound difference in the lives of those affected by severe burns," said Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. "TECO is honored to help give hope and a brighter future to patients."

Tampa Electric has supported Tampa General for more than 30 years, from initiatives that energize the hospital and all of the Tampa Medical & Research District to generous contributions to the TGH Foundation from Tampa Electric employees in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

"We are so grateful for our continued partnership with Tampa Electric," said Frann Leppla, executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer of the TGH Foundation. "Their thoughtful generosity is a shining example of what it means to go above and beyond as a community leader in philanthropy."

Tampa General's Burn Center is one of just six burn centers in Florida to have earned verification by the American Burn Association (ABA)/American College of Surgeons (ACS) and one of only two ABA-verified adult and pediatric burn centers in Florida. This distinction means the TGH Burn Center has met stringent guidelines for patient care procedures, facilities and staffing. The TGH Burn Center treats critically burned patients from emergency admission through rehabilitation, treating more than 500 adult burn patients and about 300 pediatric burn patients each year.

"TECO's partnership with the burn center will make significant contributions to advancing Tampa General Hospital's position as leaders in the rapidly evolving field of burn care, helping patients achieve better outcomes and making new strides in treatment," said Nicholas J. Panetta, M.D., FACS, chief of Tampa General Hospital Plastic Surgery and chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery in the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

Tampa Electric is a founding member of the TGH Foundation's Corporate Philanthropy Partners program. Tampa Electric's gift comes from its shareholders' funds and will not affect its customers' bills.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Hospitals, with two medical specialties ranking among the top 20 in the nation and eight medical specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2024 America's Best Large Employers, the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2022, provided a net community benefit of approximately $240.3 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes TGH North, which is comprised of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties, 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, two TGH Outpatient Centers, TGH Virtual Health, and 20 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Assistant Manager

Publications & Physician Communications

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital