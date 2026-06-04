TAMPA MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES MAUREEN AND DOUG COHN WITH NAMING OF CONTEMPORARY ART GALLERY

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Museum of Art today announced a transformative gift from longtime Museum leaders and supporters Maureen and Doug Cohn, establishing the Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery. The Cohns' generous contribution is the latest in a history of investment in the Tampa Museum of Art and represents yet another milestone in the Museum's Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion.

Portrait of Maureen and Doug Cohn. Contemporary artwork gifted to the Tampa Museum of Art by Maureen and Doug Cohn in 2015. Mabel Poblet (Cuban, b. 1986), Simplemente Bellas (Simply Beautiful), 2013. Mixed media (plastic flowers, bicycle wheels, electric motors) on acrylic panels. 78 ¾ x 118 1/8 inches.

"Maureen and Doug's dedication to this Museum is extraordinary, and this gift speaks volumes about their belief in what the Tampa Museum of Art means to our community," said Tom Hochhausler, Penny and Jeff Vinik Interim Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art. "The Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery will be an essential part of our Museum where Tampa audiences can experience contemporary art at the highest level."

The Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery will provide an important venue to showcase works from the Museum's distinguished contemporary art collection, as well as major loans from artists, collections, and institutions around the world. By offering a combination of permanent and rotating exhibitions, the gallery will offer Tampa Bay audiences new ways to encounter and interpret contemporary art. The Museum's permanent collection is comprised of over 8,000 objects with over 7,000 comprising modern and contemporary art in a variety of media.

The Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery reflects the vision and ambition of the Museum's Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion. The Museum's 2023 renovation added seven new gallery spaces, a redesigned lobby and museum store, and the 8,000-square-foot Vinik Family Education Center. This reinvention of the Museum's existing building laid the foundation for the ambitious 51,000-square-foot expansion that will further transform the Museum into a vibrant hub of art and culture for generations to come.

"Contemporary art has the power to change how we see the world, and sharing that experience with others is important to us," said Maureen Cohn. "We hope the Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery will serve as a space where people come to discover, to be challenged, and to be inspired by the contemporary art of our time."

"The Tampa Museum of Art has always been committed to bringing meaningful works to this community, and we are honored to be a part of it," said Doug Cohn. "The Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery is our commitment to ensuring that contemporary art has a permanent, prominent home as the Museum moves forward with its next chapter."

The Centennial Campaign for Renovation and Expansion, launched in November 2021, has raised more than $100 million to fund the Museum's renovation and upcoming expansion, managed by The Beck Group. The campaign is anchored by a $28 million lead gift from Dick Corbett, a Tampa real estate developer and philanthropist who has been a Museum patron for decades. His lead gift is the single largest private donation ever made to a public art museum in Florida. The $1 million gift from Maureen and Doug Cohn is the latest contribution to the Centennial Campaign, further strengthening the foundation of community support that is making the Museum's expansion possible.

With the Maureen and Doug Cohn Gallery, the Tampa Museum of Art gains a dedicated home for contemporary exhibitions that push boundaries, spark conversation, and reflect the world we live in. The gift reaffirms the Museum's commitment to presenting contemporary art at the highest level.

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Established in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art stands as a beacon of culture and education in the heart of downtown Tampa. Celebrating over a century of artistic excellence, the Museum offers a rich tapestry of experiences, ranging from ancient treasures to contemporary expressions. It proudly houses an extensive collection of Greek and Roman antiquities, one of the largest in the southeastern United States, and a diverse collection of modern and contemporary art encompassing sculpture, photography, painting, and new media.

The Museum's commitment to education and community engagement shines through its Vinik Family Education Center. This facility provides a variety of year-round art classes, insightful lectures, and engaging tours for all ages, fostering artistic discovery and learning. Through innovative outreach programs, the Museum extends its reach, offering art-therapy-informed initiatives and creative platforms for diverse community segments.

As a cornerstone of Tampa's cultural landscape, the Tampa Museum of Art is dedicated to enriching lives and celebrating the city's vibrant diversity. Following a significant renovation completed in 2023, the Museum continues to evolve, embarking on a major expansion to enhance its exhibition spaces and educational facilities. This initiative is set to further its mission of providing immersive, hands-on experiences for visitors and expanding its role as a pivotal cultural hub.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

SOURCE Tampa Museum of Art