Tamron Releases Trio of Wide Angle M1:2 Prime Lenses for Sony E-mount; More Info at B&H
Photography News: Tamron has announced the 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2, 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2, and 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 lenses for Sony E-mount cameras
Oct 23, 2019, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo is pleased to share the announcement of Tamron's 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2, 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2, and 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 lenses for Sony E-mount cameras. The trio is designed to be an accessible option for Sony photographers who wish to bring the benefits of shooting with wide primes without breaking the bank or their backs. All three lenses are compact and lightweight and promise not to take up too much space in your bag.
Tamron 20mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512041-REG/tamron_f050_20mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html
Key Features
- E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
- Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
- OSD Stepping Motor
- 1:2 Magnification, 4.3" Min. Focus
Tamron 24mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512042-REG/tamron_f051_24mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html
Key Features
- E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
- Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
- OSD Stepping Motor
- 1:2 Magnification, 4.7" Min. Focus
The new Tamron lenses also share the ability to get remarkably close to your subject. Minimum focusing distances less than six inches and magnification ratios up to 1:2 provide endless creative possibilities when composing shots. Additionally, the lenses include fast and quiet OSD stepping motors and are compatible with many of the focusing features of Sony cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.
Tamron 35mm f/2.8 Di III OSD M 1:2 Lens for Sony E
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512043-REG/tamron_f035_35mm_f_2_8_di_iii.html
Key Features
- E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format
- Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
- OSD Stepping Motor
- 1:2 Magnification, 5.9" Min. Focus
Finally, all three lenses share moisture-resistant construction, as well as a fluorine coating for extra protection so you can shoot with confidence outdoors. They feature a 67mm filter thread, making it easier to share and swap filters between them.
