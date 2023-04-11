Tanja Guerra Joins Alpha Omega as Chief Human Resources Officer

Proven Government Contracting Strategic Executive and Human Resources Officer to Lead Organization's Growth Agenda

VIENNA, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega announced today that Tanja Guerra has joined the executive team as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Tanja Guerra - Chief Human Resources Officer

Since its founding six years ago, Alpha Omega has grown to over $117 million in annual revenue. Winning $468 million in new contracts and increasing staff by 49% last year, Alpha Omega leadership is expanding to redefine roles and continue to focus on organizational maturity, customer relationships, quality, and talent management. Tanja was most recently the Parsons Corporation VP of Human Resources Defense & Intelligence Market. Her experience as a seasoned government contractor, talent, and culture strategist, change management leader, and full HR life cycle attracting, developing and retaining talent, makes her an ideal executive for Alpha Omega's ongoing trajectory.

"I look forward to working with CEO Gautam Ijoor and his leadership team to build on an impressive HR foundation," Tanja said. "These are exciting times for HR, with the focus on digital transformation, especially the opportunity to utilize AI. However, we must remember, that while technology can enable a growth culture; only authentic leadership can create a culture of belonging. How we facilitate change and inclusion will be key to maintaining the strong culture that Alpha Omega has built over the past six years. I am excited to be able to support the uniqueness of this company and infuse strategic planning and development for incremental growth and impactful leadership."

"Tanja brings strong experience in the public sector government contracting arena, and great skills in talent management programs, high performance culture, staff engagement, and leadership development, said Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor . "Alpha Omega is growing quickly, and we need to stay true to our core values that have brought us to this next-level playing field. I have been fortunate to have had significant career growth opportunities in my life, and Tanja will provide our teams with an enterprise-wide leadership and talent agenda, career development, upskilling, certifications, internships, partnerships, succession planning, and culture implementation."

Prior to the Parsons Corporation, Tanja worked at SAIC as the VP, Human Resources for the Defense and Civilian Market as well as lead the Enterprise Talent and Leadership Development organization. Before that she was part of Engility Corporation through its acquisition to SAIC, and she began her career at CACI International as an intern. Tanja received her bachelor's degree in international business from the College of Charleston, SC and numerous certifications including the Harvard Kennedy School in Executive Education and the Wharton Executive Education CHRO Program. She is currently a member of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Workforce and Education Executive Committee.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, DevSecOps & Cloud Engineering, Intelligent Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a www.alphaomega.com

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration