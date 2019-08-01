Tantus Tech Awarded Contract to Continue Project Management Support at HHS

HHS is one of the largest civilian agencies in the United States, and ASFR directs budget, financial management, and grants and acquisition management activities across the Department. Within ASFR, the Office of Finance and the Office of Financial Systems Policy and Oversight (OF/OFSPO) maintain the vital mission to modernize enterprise-wide financial systems, including the primary accounting system at HHS, the United Financial Management System (UFMS). Tantus provides program management support for UFMS and is responsible for project execution and modernization efforts on financial systems and functions across the agency.

"This award confirms the strength of Tantus' partnership with HHS, in modernizing their financial systems for the past five years," said Buck Keswani, CEO. "We will carry on leveraging our program management, financial systems, and HHS expertise to support HHS as it faces challenges and new mandates. We are thrilled and honored to continue to serve HHS."

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.

Tantus is an IT and management consulting firm specializing in Health IT, Strategy and Program/Project Management, Human Centered Design, Cybersecurity, Financial Management, and System Development solutions. Tantus supports mission critical programs for federal agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Energy (DOE), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Education (DoEd), and Department of State (DOS).

